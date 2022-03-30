 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Softball

 

 The Times

Badminton

Oak Forest at TF South, 11 a.m.

TF North at TF South, 1 p.m.

Baseball

TF North vs. Plainfield Central at Joliet Jammers Stadium, 11 a.m.

Andrean at Louisville Ballard, 3 p.m.

Michigan City at New Prairie, 4 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Stagg, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Munster, 5 p.m.

Hebron at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Highland at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Joliet Central at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Providence at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Griffith at Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track

New Prairie, South Bend Adams at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track

New Prairie, South Bend Adams at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Marian Catholic at Marist, 4:30 p.m.

WATCH NOW: Sports recap with Chuck Swirsky for March 28, 20022

