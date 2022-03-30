Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Badminton
Oak Forest at TF South, 11 a.m.
TF North at TF South, 1 p.m.
Baseball
TF North vs. Plainfield Central at Joliet Jammers Stadium, 11 a.m.
Andrean at Louisville Ballard, 3 p.m.
Michigan City at New Prairie, 4 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Stagg, 4:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Munster, 5 p.m.
Hebron at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Highland at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Joliet Central at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Providence at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Griffith at Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track
New Prairie, South Bend Adams at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track
New Prairie, South Bend Adams at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Marian Catholic at Marist, 4:30 p.m.