 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

  • 0
Tennis

Tennis

 Times file art

Baseball

Bishop Noll at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Morton, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Rensselaer at Lowell, 5 p.m.

PCC Tournament, semifinals

Boys Golf

Bishop Noll at Morton, 4 p.m.

LaCrosse, River Forest at Hobart, 4 p.m.

LaPorte, Penn at Elkhart, 4 p.m.

People are also reading…

Chesterton, Merrillville at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Illiana Christian (Palmira), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Bishop Noll at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Culver Community at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Homewood-Flossmoor at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Munster, 5 p.m.

LaCrosse at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Whiting at River Forest, 5 p.m.

LaPorte at South Bend Adams, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Highland, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Crown Point Sectional (field includes Hanover Central, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Lowell), quarterfinals

EC Central (field includes Hammond Academy, Bishop Noll, Morton, Whiting), quarterfinals

Highland Sectional (field includes Calumet, Griffith, Hammond Central, Munster), quarterfinals

Hobart Sectional (field includes Andrean, Lake Station, Merrillville, North Newton, River Forest), quarterfinals

LaPorte Sectional (field includes LaPorte, Marquette, Michign City), quarterfinals

Valparaiso Sectional (field includes Boone Grove, Chesterton, Portage, Wheeler), quarterfinals

Boys Track

Kankakee Sectional (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA

Thornton Sectional (field includes TF North, TF South), 2 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods feeling "stronger" ahead of PGA Championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts