Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Baseball
Bishop Noll at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Morton, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Rensselaer at Lowell, 5 p.m.
PCC Tournament, semifinals
Boys Golf
Bishop Noll at Morton, 4 p.m.
LaCrosse, River Forest at Hobart, 4 p.m.
LaPorte, Penn at Elkhart, 4 p.m.
Chesterton, Merrillville at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Illiana Christian (Palmira), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Bishop Noll at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Culver Community at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Homewood-Flossmoor at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Munster, 5 p.m.
LaCrosse at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Whiting at River Forest, 5 p.m.
LaPorte at South Bend Adams, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Highland, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Crown Point Sectional (field includes Hanover Central, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Lowell), quarterfinals
EC Central (field includes Hammond Academy, Bishop Noll, Morton, Whiting), quarterfinals
Highland Sectional (field includes Calumet, Griffith, Hammond Central, Munster), quarterfinals
Hobart Sectional (field includes Andrean, Lake Station, Merrillville, North Newton, River Forest), quarterfinals
LaPorte Sectional (field includes LaPorte, Marquette, Michign City), quarterfinals
Valparaiso Sectional (field includes Boone Grove, Chesterton, Portage, Wheeler), quarterfinals
Boys Track
Kankakee Sectional (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA
Thornton Sectional (field includes TF North, TF South), 2 p.m.