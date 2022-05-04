 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Tennis

Tennis

 Times file art

Baseball

Chesterton at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at Highland, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.

TF North vs. Plainfield Central at Joliet Slammers Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Calumet at Bishop Noll (Lost Marsh), 4 p.m.

Highland at Illiana Christian (Palmira), 4 p.m.

LaCrosse, Morgan Twp., South Central at River Forest (Indian Ridge), 4 p.m.

Lake Central, Michigan City at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.

Softball

Calumet at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Culver Academies at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)

Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Lincoln-Way Central, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Highland, 5 p.m.

Illinois Lutheran at EC Central, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Marian Catholic vs. Ottawa at Lincoln-Way East, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

LaPorte at Penn, 4 p.m.

Michigan City at New Prairie, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

LaLumiere at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Marquette, 5 p.m.

West Side at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Girls Track

ESCC meet at Carmel Catholic (field includes Marian Catholic), 4 p.m.

SSC Blue meet at Hillcrest (field includes TF North, TF South), 4:30 p.m.

Tags

