Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Baseball
Chesterton at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Highland, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
TF North vs. Plainfield Central at Joliet Slammers Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Calumet at Bishop Noll (Lost Marsh), 4 p.m.
Highland at Illiana Christian (Palmira), 4 p.m.
LaCrosse, Morgan Twp., South Central at River Forest (Indian Ridge), 4 p.m.
Lake Central, Michigan City at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.
Softball
Calumet at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Culver Academies at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)
Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Lincoln-Way Central, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Highland, 5 p.m.
Illinois Lutheran at EC Central, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Marian Catholic vs. Ottawa at Lincoln-Way East, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
LaPorte at Penn, 4 p.m.
Michigan City at New Prairie, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
LaLumiere at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Marquette, 5 p.m.
West Side at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
ESCC meet at Carmel Catholic (field includes Marian Catholic), 4 p.m.
SSC Blue meet at Hillcrest (field includes TF North, TF South), 4:30 p.m.