 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

Chicago Heights Classic at Marian Catholic (Marian Catholic vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, TBA; Rich Twp. vs. Hyde Park, TBA)

Chicago Heights Classic at Bloom Twp. (field includes TF South), 5 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hobart, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Munster at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Portage at Highland, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at West Side, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.

Westville at LaVille, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hebron at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.

Griffith at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.

Immaculate Conception Tournament (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA

Boys Swimming

Munster at Penn, 9 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Munster at Penn, 9 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James suspended for Lakers-Knicks after bloodying Isaiah Stewart

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts