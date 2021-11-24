Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

Boys Basketball
Chicago Heights Classic at Marian Catholic (Marian Catholic vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, TBA; Rich Twp. vs. Hyde Park, TBA)
Chicago Heights Classic at Bloom Twp. (field includes TF South), 5 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hobart, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Munster at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Portage at Highland, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at West Side, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.
Westville at LaVille, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hebron at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.
Griffith at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.
Immaculate Conception Tournament (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA
Boys Swimming
Munster at Penn, 9 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Munster at Penn, 9 a.m.
