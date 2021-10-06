Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

Girls Tennis
South Suburban Blue Conference meet at Tinley Park, 1 p.m.
Girls Swimming
TF South at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Bremen at TF South, 5:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Bishop McNamara, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago Washington at Bishop Noll, 6 p.m.
New Prairie at South Central, 6 p.m.
Portage at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
Bowman at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
21st Century at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Whiting at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Marquette, 7 p.m.
