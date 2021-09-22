 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

Volleyball

Boys Soccer

Marian Catholic at Benet, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at SB Clay, 5 p.m.

Kouts at Westville, 5 p.m.

Marquette at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.

Munster at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Kouts at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Lake Central at Munster, 6 p.m.

Marquette at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

LaPorte LaLumiere at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.

Merrillville at River Forest, 4:15 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

New Prairie at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Hammond Central at West Side, 5 p.m.

Hebron at Knox, 5:15 p.m.

LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Munster, 6 p.m.

Bowman at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at Griffith, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Morton, 7 p.m.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

