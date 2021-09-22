Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

Boys Soccer
Marian Catholic at Benet, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at SB Clay, 5 p.m.
Kouts at Westville, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Highland, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Kouts at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Lake Central at Munster, 6 p.m.
Marquette at Griffith, 6 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
LaPorte LaLumiere at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Merrillville at River Forest, 4:15 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
New Prairie at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Hammond Central at West Side, 5 p.m.
Hebron at Knox, 5:15 p.m.
LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Munster, 6 p.m.
Bowman at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at Griffith, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Morton, 7 p.m.
