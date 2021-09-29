Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

Boys Golf
Marian Catholic at Brother Rice Regional (Old Oak), TBA
Boys Soccer
Hebron at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Lowell at Andrean, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Portage at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Morton at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hebron at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Morton at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Marian Catholic at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Hammond Central at Highland, 6 p.m.
Merrillville at Morton, 6 p.m.
Lake Station at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.
Westville at 21st Century, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Mullaney
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Aaron Ferguson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Jim Hunsley
Sports Copy Editor
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Mike Clark
Illinois News and Sports Reporter/Copy Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.