Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

Volleyball

Boys Golf

Marian Catholic at Brother Rice Regional (Old Oak), TBA

Boys Soccer

Hebron at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Andrean, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Portage at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hebron at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Marian Catholic at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Hammond Central at Highland, 6 p.m.

Merrillville at Morton, 6 p.m.

Lake Station at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.

Westville at 21st Century, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

