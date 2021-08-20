 Skip to main content
Check out the Week 1 football games in Northwest Indiana
alert urgent

Check out the Week 1 football games in Northwest Indiana

Giovani Laurent, Michigan City

Valparaiso's defense traps Michigan City's Giovani Laurent for a sack on Friday during a 5A sectional semifinal in Valparaiso.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Indiana Week 1

Friday, Aug. 20

Hammond Central at SB Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com

SB Riley at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m., Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/Regionsports (live video), rrsn.com (taped delay video)

Boone Grove at John Glenn, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Hobart, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com, Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/Regionsports (live video)

Crown Point at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

EC Central at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Highland, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com/

Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Crossroads Christian (Ill.), 7 p.m.

New Prairie at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

North Newton at South Newton, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/

Portage at Morton, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Whiting at Frontier, 1 p.m.

Phalen Academy vs. West Side at Weiss Field (Merrillville), 5 p.m.

