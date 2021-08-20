Check out the Week 1 football games in Northwest Indiana

Indiana Week 1
Friday, Aug. 20
Hammond Central at SB Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Penn at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com
SB Riley at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Triton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m., Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/Regionsports (live video), rrsn.com (taped delay video)
Boone Grove at John Glenn, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Hobart, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com, Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/Regionsports (live video)
Crown Point at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
EC Central at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Highland, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com/
Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Crossroads Christian (Ill.), 7 p.m.
New Prairie at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
North Newton at South Newton, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/
Portage at Morton, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Whiting at Frontier, 1 p.m.
Phalen Academy vs. West Side at Weiss Field (Merrillville), 5 p.m.