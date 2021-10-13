Check out where local teams are ranked in the Associated Press state football poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 12, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
1. Center Grove (13);8-0;278;1
2. Westfield;7-1;240;2
3. MERRILLVILLE (1);8-0;222;3
4. Carmel;7-1;196;4
5. Hamilton Southeastern;7-1;164;5
6. Brownsburg;6-2;144;6
7. Carroll (Fort Wayne) - 7-1 106 8
8. Lawrence North;5-2;78;7
9. Warsaw;7-1;50;NR
10. Warren Central;5-3;34;9
Others receiving votes: CHESTERTON 10. Indpls Ben Davis 6. Columbus North 4. CROWN POINT 4. Fishers 4.
Class 5A
1. Indpls Cathedral (13);8-0;260;1
2. Decatur Central;7-1;232;2
3. Lafayette Harrison;7-1;192;3
4. VALPARAISO;7-1;170;5
5. Ft. Wayne Snider;6-1;160;4
6. Bloomington South;6-1;108;6
7. Concord;7-1;94;7
8. Mishawaka;6-1;64;10
9. Zionsville;4-4;54;NR
10. MICHIGAN CITY;5-3;36;NR
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Dwenger 32. Kokomo 18. Castle 8. New Palestine 2.
Class 4A
1. Indpls Roncalli (12);8-0;258;1
2. Leo (1);8-0;222;2
3. Jasper;8-0;200;3
4. E. Central;7-1;186;4
5. Mt. Vernon (Hancock);7-1;164;5
6. Ev. Memorial;7-1;112;6
7. Mooresville;6-2;90;7
8. Indpls Chatard;4-4;84;8
9. New Prairie;7-1;66;9
10. Northview;6-1;34;10
Others receiving votes: HOBART 8. Culver Academies 4. E. Noble 2.
Class 3A
1. W. Lafayette (11);8-0;254;1
2. Gibson Southern (2);7-1;230;2
3. Danville;7-1;176;4
4. Lawrenceburg;7-1;156;5
5. Indpls Brebeuf;6-2;152;3
6. Brownstown;8-0;130;6
7. Tippecanoe Valley;8-0;106;7
8. Norwell;7-1;84;8
9. Mt. Vernon (Posey);7-1;46;10
10. Tri-West;6-2;44;9
Others receiving votes: Jimtown 18. Mishawaka Marian 12. Owen Valley 12. Sullivan 6. Western Boone 2. Heritage Hills 2.
Class 2A
1. Ft. Wayne Luers (13);8-0;260 1
2. Eastbrook;7-0;222;2
3. Heritage Christian;8-0;192;3
4. Eastside;8-0;172;5
5. Linton;8-0;150;6
6. ANDREAN;6-2;128;7
7. Ev. Mater Dei;6-2;96;8
8. Tipton;7-1;92;4
9. Centerville;7-0;60;10
10. Lafayette Catholic;5-3;28;NR
Others receiving votes: Speedway 16. Monrovia 14.
Class A
1. Indpls Lutheran (10);8-0;248 1
2. Monroe Central (2);8-0;232;2
3. Adams Central (1);7-1;214;3
4. Winamac;6-0;190;4
5. S. Putnam;7-1;154;5
6. S. Adams;6-2;102;7
7. Parke Heritage;6-2;96;8
8. Springs Valley;6-1;80;9
9. Churubusco;6-2;42;10
10. Covenant Christian;5-3;26;6
Others receiving votes: N. Judson 20. Indpls Park Tudor 10. Covington 8. Carroll (Flora) 6. Sheridan 2.
Football recap: Crown Point hits milestone and Hanover Central's aerial attack on display
Here's a look back at what transpired on the gridiron around the Region Friday.
“I think we’re building something. We’re so young. We’re so inexperienced. We’ve got very little of our offense in. We’re just building."
“We've been playing since like third grade together, and we're getting to know each other good and starting to get our timing down real nice."
"The personal accolades are good, I'm not going to lie. It's a good feeling to put up 1,000 and contribute."
The Times' highlights column takes fans around the Region.
The Bulldogs take on the Trojans Friday night.
Hanover Central hosts Wheeler in a key GSSC game.
TF South looks to guarantee its playoff spot with a rivalry win.
The Panthers host the Oilers in GSSC play.