Check out where Region teams are ranked in the Associated Press football poll

Football
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 19, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
1. Center Grove (14);9-0;280;1
2. Westfield;8-1;236;2
3. MERRILLVILLE;9-0;226;3
4. Carmel;8-1;208;4
5. Brownsburg;7-2;164;6
6. Carroll (Fort Wayne);8-1;126;7
7. Hamilton Southeastern;7-2;112;5
8. Warren Central;5-3;56;10
9. Lawrence North;5-3;40;8
10. Fishers;6-3;26;NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls Ben Davis 20. Warsaw 20. Columbus North 12. Homestead 8. Lafayette Jeff 2. Elkhart 2. CHESTERTON 2.
Class 5A
1. Indpls Cathedral (13);8-1;264;1
2. Decatur Central (1);8-1;244;2
3. Lafayette Harrison;8-1;206;3
4. VALPARAISO;8-1;188;4
5. Ft. Wayne Snider;7-1;184;5
6. Concord;8-1;134;7
7. Mishawaka;7-2;72;8
8. Bloomington South;6-2;52;6
9. Kokomo;7-2;46;NR
10. MICHIGAN CITY;6-3;44;10
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Dwenger 40. Zionsville 38. Castle 18. Whiteland 4. New Palestine 4. Bloomington North 2.
Class 4A
1. Indpls Roncalli (14);9-0;280;1
2. Leo;9-0;242;2
3. Jasper;9-0;218;3
4. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) - 8-1 190 5
5. E. Central;7-2;162;4
6. Mooresville;7-2;130;7
7. Indpls Chatard;5-4;112;8
8. Ev. Memorial;7-2;80;6
9. Northview;7-1;64;10
10. HOBART;6-3;22;NR
Others receiving votes: E. Noble 18. New Prairie 18. Logansport 4.
Class 3A
1. W. Lafayette (11);9-0;272;1
2. Gibson Southern (3);8-1;250;2
3. Indpls Brebeuf;7-2;198;5
4. Danville;8-1;192;3
5. Lawrenceburg;8-1;164;4
6. Brownstown - 9-0 140 6
7. Tippecanoe Valley;9-0;112;7
8. Norwell;8-1;86;8
9. Mt. Vernon (Posey);8-1;50;9
10. Tri-West;7-2;48;10
Others receiving votes: Jimtown 10. Mishawaka Marian 6. Owen Valley 6. Sullivan 4. Heritage Hills 2.
Class 2A
1. Eastbrook (5);8-0;256;2
2. Ft. Wayne Luers (8);8-1;242;1
3. Heritage Christian (1);8-0;200;3
4. Eastside;9-0;184;4
5. Linton;9-0;172;5
6. Tipton;8-1;136;8
7. Ev. Mater Dei;7-2;120;7
8. ANDREAN;6-3;74;6
9. Centerville;8-0;72;9
10. Speedway;7-2;40;NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls Scecina 18. Lafayette Catholic 16. N. Posey 10.
Class A
1. Indpls Lutheran (12);9-0;270;1
2. Monroe Central (1);9-0;248;2
3. Adams Central (1);8-1;232;3
4. Winamac;7-0;202;4
5. Parke Heritage;7-2;122;7
6. Springs Valley;7-1;120;8
7. S. Adams;7-2;112;6
8. S. Putnam;7-2;94;5
9. Churubusco;7-2;76;9
10. Covenant Christian;5-4;18;10
Others receiving votes: Sheridan 16. Perry Central 14. N. Central (Farmersburg) 6. N. Judson 4. Indpls Park Tudor 4. N. Decatur 2.
Football recap: Conference champions were decided, highlighted by Lowell beating Andrean
Friday night The Times dove inside Merrillville's DAC dominance, other DACtion, Lowell's upset of Andrean, GSSC division titles and more. Get caught up here!
Michigan City and Crown Point had a high scoring game on Friday.
“We believe, to be honest, we're the best damn football team out here in the Region. Feels great to win, actually. We were supposed to lose. We won, came on top. It feels great.”
Adding Friday’s 40-6 win over Chesterton, the Times No. 1 Pirates averaged a 32-point victory in conference play.
Here's a look at how games from across the Region unfolded.
"We would have hoped that we could have played a little better but we lost our focus and composure and it showed. It disintegrated."
“I know we have one of the best offenses in the DAC, if you want me to be hones. We have so many weapons. And our O-line, I haven’t been sacked in two weeks.”
Andrean visits Lowell with NCC implications on the line.
Merrillville looks to close out an undefeated season as it hosts Chesterton.
Lake Central visits Valparaiso to close the regular season.
TF South travels to Lemont with a conference championship on the line.