Check out where Region teams are ranked in the Associated Press football poll
alert urgent

Chesterton at Merrillville football

Chesterton quarterback Chris Mullen tries to evade Merrillville's Caleb Carter on Friday at Merrillville.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Football

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 19, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

1. Center Grove (14);9-0;280;1

2. Westfield;8-1;236;2

3. MERRILLVILLE;9-0;226;3

4. Carmel;8-1;208;4

5. Brownsburg;7-2;164;6

6. Carroll (Fort Wayne);8-1;126;7

7. Hamilton Southeastern;7-2;112;5

8. Warren Central;5-3;56;10

9. Lawrence North;5-3;40;8

10. Fishers;6-3;26;NR

Others receiving votes: Indpls Ben Davis 20. Warsaw 20. Columbus North 12. Homestead 8. Lafayette Jeff 2. Elkhart 2. CHESTERTON 2.

Class 5A

1. Indpls Cathedral (13);8-1;264;1

2. Decatur Central (1);8-1;244;2

3. Lafayette Harrison;8-1;206;3

4. VALPARAISO;8-1;188;4

5. Ft. Wayne Snider;7-1;184;5

6. Concord;8-1;134;7

7. Mishawaka;7-2;72;8

8. Bloomington South;6-2;52;6

9. Kokomo;7-2;46;NR

10. MICHIGAN CITY;6-3;44;10

Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Dwenger 40. Zionsville 38. Castle 18. Whiteland 4. New Palestine 4. Bloomington North 2.

Class 4A

1. Indpls Roncalli (14);9-0;280;1

2. Leo;9-0;242;2

3. Jasper;9-0;218;3

4. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) - 8-1 190 5

5. E. Central;7-2;162;4

6. Mooresville;7-2;130;7

7. Indpls Chatard;5-4;112;8

8. Ev. Memorial;7-2;80;6

9. Northview;7-1;64;10

10. HOBART;6-3;22;NR

Others receiving votes: E. Noble 18. New Prairie 18. Logansport 4.

Class 3A

1. W. Lafayette (11);9-0;272;1

2. Gibson Southern (3);8-1;250;2

3. Indpls Brebeuf;7-2;198;5

4. Danville;8-1;192;3

5. Lawrenceburg;8-1;164;4

6. Brownstown - 9-0 140 6

7. Tippecanoe Valley;9-0;112;7

8. Norwell;8-1;86;8

9. Mt. Vernon (Posey);8-1;50;9

10. Tri-West;7-2;48;10

Others receiving votes: Jimtown 10. Mishawaka Marian 6. Owen Valley 6. Sullivan 4. Heritage Hills 2.

Class 2A

1. Eastbrook (5);8-0;256;2

2. Ft. Wayne Luers (8);8-1;242;1

3. Heritage Christian (1);8-0;200;3

4. Eastside;9-0;184;4

5. Linton;9-0;172;5

6. Tipton;8-1;136;8

7. Ev. Mater Dei;7-2;120;7

8. ANDREAN;6-3;74;6

9. Centerville;8-0;72;9

10. Speedway;7-2;40;NR

Others receiving votes: Indpls Scecina 18. Lafayette Catholic 16. N. Posey 10.

Class A

1. Indpls Lutheran (12);9-0;270;1

2. Monroe Central (1);9-0;248;2

3. Adams Central (1);8-1;232;3

4. Winamac;7-0;202;4

5. Parke Heritage;7-2;122;7

6. Springs Valley;7-1;120;8

7. S. Adams;7-2;112;6

8. S. Putnam;7-2;94;5

9. Churubusco;7-2;76;9

10. Covenant Christian;5-4;18;10

Others receiving votes: Sheridan 16. Perry Central 14. N. Central (Farmersburg) 6. N. Judson 4. Indpls Park Tudor 4. N. Decatur 2.

Football recap: Conference champions were decided, highlighted by Lowell beating Andrean

Friday night The Times dove inside Merrillville's DAC dominance, other DACtion, Lowell's upset of Andrean, GSSC division titles and more. Get caught up here!

