College Honors
College Honors

Valpo 2021 team awards

Defensive Player of the Year -- Austin Martins (DL), Newman, CA/Orestimba (Modesto JC) 

Offensive Player of the Year -- Robert Washington (RB), Huntersville, N.C./East Gaston (Old Dominion)

Special Teams Player of the Year -- Matt Ross (red shirt WR), Naperville, IL/Montini Catholic (Eastern Illinois)

Most-Improved Player -- Kurt Kessen (DL), Shelby Township, MI/Utica

Sever Award (presented annually to an outstanding offensive lineman) -- Aaron Byrd (red shirt OL), Bradley, IL/Bourbonnais

Newcomer of the Year -- Barret Labus (RB), Wadsworth, Ohio/Wadsworth, .

Scout Team Defensive Player of the Year -- Chase Folkestad (DL), Glendale, AZ/Sandra Day O’Connor

Scout Team Offensive Player of the Year -- Michael Appel Jr. (QB), Springboro, Ohio/Springboro

Scout Special Teams Player of the Year -- Dom Grguric (WR), Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio/Walsh Jesuit

Scholar-Athlete Award -- Drew Parrish (red shirt OL), New Lenox, IL/Lincoln Way Central

Koenig Award (for outstanding sportsmanship and character) -- Doug Haugh (LS), Redlands, CA/Redlands Senior

Outstanding Four-Year Man Award -- Ollie Reese (WR), Franklin, TN/Battle Ground

Outstanding Hitter Award -- Jaxon Peifer (LB), Normal, IL/Normal Community

Most Inspirational Award -- Cade Bishop (DL), Lafayette, IN/Lafayette Harrison

