College results
College results

STOCK - Basketball
John J. Watkins, The Times

Friday's Results

Men's Basketball

Bethel 93, IU Northwest 88

IU NORTHWEST (88)

Damond Crosby 18, Louis Williams 12, Jared Johnson 19, Martrellian Gibson 20, Jason Peace 10, James Hudson 6, Alex Constandars 0, Larry Lynch 3, Nathan Dukich 0. Totals – 37-81 8-11 88.

BETHEL (93)

Totals – 31-67 24-45 93.

Halftime score: IU Northwest, 51-45. 3-point field goals: IU Northwest 6-29 (Crosby 2, Johnson 1, Gibson 2, Peace 1); Bethel 6-24. Rebounds: IU Northwest 54 (Crosby 12); Bethel 39. Assists: IU Northwest 8 (Johnson 3); Bethel 9. Steals: IU Northwest 6 (Crosby 2, Johnson 2, Gibson 2); Bethel 8. Team fouls: IU Northwest 30, Bethel 15. Fouled out: Crosby, Johnson, Lynch (IUN). Records – Bethel 1-0, IU Northwest 1-2.

Women’s Basketball

IU Northwest 85, Emmaus Bible 55

EMMAUS BIBLE (10-17-14-14)

Totals – 22-58 6-15 55.

IU NORTHWEST (17-17-26-25)

Samantha Martin 9, Lauren Smolen 11, Michaela Schmidt 4, Sarah Martin 16, Meghan Long 3, Ally McConnell 5, Kaitlyn Foutz 0, Sydney VanMeter 0, Taylor Jaksich 14, Haley Rokosz 3, Breanna Boles 18, Desa Geisler 2. Totals – 34-73 7-12 85.

3-point field goals: Emmaus Bible 5-22; IU Northwest 10-32 (Sarah Martin 2, McConnell 1, Jaksich 4, Rokosz 1, Boles 2). Rebounds: Emmaus Bible 34; IU Northwest 49 (Boles 11). Assists: Emmaus Bible 14; IU Northwest 23 (Long 7). Steals: Emmaus Bible 9; IU Northwest 14 (Long 4). Team fouls: Emmaus 11; IU Northwest 15. Fouled out: None. Records: IU Northwest 1-1, Emmaus Bible 0-1.

