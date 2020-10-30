College results

Friday's Results
Men's Basketball
Bethel 93, IU Northwest 88
IU NORTHWEST (88)
Damond Crosby 18, Louis Williams 12, Jared Johnson 19, Martrellian Gibson 20, Jason Peace 10, James Hudson 6, Alex Constandars 0, Larry Lynch 3, Nathan Dukich 0. Totals – 37-81 8-11 88.
BETHEL (93)
Totals – 31-67 24-45 93.
Halftime score: IU Northwest, 51-45. 3-point field goals: IU Northwest 6-29 (Crosby 2, Johnson 1, Gibson 2, Peace 1); Bethel 6-24. Rebounds: IU Northwest 54 (Crosby 12); Bethel 39. Assists: IU Northwest 8 (Johnson 3); Bethel 9. Steals: IU Northwest 6 (Crosby 2, Johnson 2, Gibson 2); Bethel 8. Team fouls: IU Northwest 30, Bethel 15. Fouled out: Crosby, Johnson, Lynch (IUN). Records – Bethel 1-0, IU Northwest 1-2.
Women’s Basketball
IU Northwest 85, Emmaus Bible 55
EMMAUS BIBLE (10-17-14-14)
Totals – 22-58 6-15 55.
IU NORTHWEST (17-17-26-25)
Samantha Martin 9, Lauren Smolen 11, Michaela Schmidt 4, Sarah Martin 16, Meghan Long 3, Ally McConnell 5, Kaitlyn Foutz 0, Sydney VanMeter 0, Taylor Jaksich 14, Haley Rokosz 3, Breanna Boles 18, Desa Geisler 2. Totals – 34-73 7-12 85.
3-point field goals: Emmaus Bible 5-22; IU Northwest 10-32 (Sarah Martin 2, McConnell 1, Jaksich 4, Rokosz 1, Boles 2). Rebounds: Emmaus Bible 34; IU Northwest 49 (Boles 11). Assists: Emmaus Bible 14; IU Northwest 23 (Long 7). Steals: Emmaus Bible 9; IU Northwest 14 (Long 4). Team fouls: Emmaus 11; IU Northwest 15. Fouled out: None. Records: IU Northwest 1-1, Emmaus Bible 0-1.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!