College results
agate urgent

College results

STOCK - Basketball
John J. Watkins, The Times

Friday's Result

Men's Basketball

Jaguars Tip-off Classic

Indiana Northwest 89, Waldorf 71

INDIANA NORTHWEST 47-42

Jared Johnson 33, James Hudson 13, Jason Peace 12, Damond Crosby 12, Martellian Gibson 11, Larry Lynch 6, Louis Williams 2, Ryan LaFollette 0, Nathan Dukich 0. Totals — 35 (11) 8-17 89. Rebounds, 53. Assists, 12. Blocks, 5. Steals, 4. Turnovers, 9. Fouls, 15.

WALDORF 32-45

Totals — 29 (4) 15-23 71. Rebounds, 38. Assists, 17. Blocks, 2. Steals, 4. Turnovers, 6. Fouls, 19.

Records — Indiana Northwest 1-0. Waldorf 0-1.

