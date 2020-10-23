College results

Friday's Result
Men's Basketball
Jaguars Tip-off Classic
Indiana Northwest 89, Waldorf 71
INDIANA NORTHWEST 47-42
Jared Johnson 33, James Hudson 13, Jason Peace 12, Damond Crosby 12, Martellian Gibson 11, Larry Lynch 6, Louis Williams 2, Ryan LaFollette 0, Nathan Dukich 0. Totals — 35 (11) 8-17 89. Rebounds, 53. Assists, 12. Blocks, 5. Steals, 4. Turnovers, 9. Fouls, 15.
WALDORF 32-45
Totals — 29 (4) 15-23 71. Rebounds, 38. Assists, 17. Blocks, 2. Steals, 4. Turnovers, 6. Fouls, 19.
Records — Indiana Northwest 1-0. Waldorf 0-1.
