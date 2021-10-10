Fall prep pairings

Girls Volleyball
Class 4A
Hobart Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Match 1: Portage vs. Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Match 2: Hobart vs. Chesterton, 6 p.m.
Match 3: Lowell vs. Crown Point, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Match 4: Valparaiso vs. Winner Match 1, 11 a.m.
Match 5: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 12:30 p.m.
Championship: Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5, 7 p.m.
Lake Central Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Match 1: Hammond Central vs. EC Central, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Match 2: Highland vs. Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Match 3: Morton vs. Munster, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Match 4: West Side vs. Winner Match 1, 10 a.m.
Match 5: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 11:30 a.m.
Championship: Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5, 6 p.m.
Plymouth Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 14
Match 1: Plymouth vs. LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Match 2: Mishawaka vs. SB Riley, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Match 3: SB Adams vs. Winner Match 1, 10 a.m.
Match 4: Michigan City vs. Winner Match 2, 11:30 a.m.
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Kankakee Valley Sectional
Saturday, Oct. 16
Match 1: Knox vs. Culver Academies, 10 a.m.
Match 2: Wheeler vs. Kankakee Valley, noon
Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.
River Forest Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 14
Match 1: River Forest vs. Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: Griffith vs. Calumet, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, noon
Class 2A
Andrean Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 14
Match 1: Bowman vs. Whiting, 6 p.m.
Match 2: Bishop Noll vs. Andrean, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Match 3: Lake Station vs. Winner Match 1, 11 a.m.
Match 4: Illiana Christian vs. Winner Match 2, noon
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 14
Match 1: North Judson vs. Hebron, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: Rensselaer vs. Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Match 3: North Newton vs. Winner Match 1, 10 a.m.
Match 4: Winamac vs. Winner Match 2, 11:30 a.m.
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Bremen Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 14
Match 1: Westville vs. South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Match 2: SB Career Academy vs. Bremen, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Match 3: Rochester vs. Winner Match 1, 10 a.m.
Match 4: LaVille vs. Winner Match 2, noon
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 7 p.m.
Class A
Marquette Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Match 1: 21st Century vs. Hammond Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Match 2: Covenant Christian vs. Kouts, 5:30 p.m.
Match 3: Morgan Twp. vs. Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Match 4: Marquette vs. Winner Match 1, 11 a.m.
Match 5: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, noon
Championship: Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5, 7 p.m.
Triton Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 14
Match 1: LaCrosse vs. Triton, 5 p.m.
Match 2: Culver Community vs. Oregon-Davis, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Match 3: West Central vs. Winner Match 1, 9:30 a.m.
Match 4: Argos vs. Winner Match 2, 11 a.m.
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.