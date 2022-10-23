 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate

Fall prep pairings

  • 0
Soccer
Times file photo

Football

Indiana sectionals

Friday, Oct. 28

Class 6A

Sectional 1

Crown Point at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Sectional 9

Munster at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at Morton, 7 p.m.

Sectional 10

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com

Chesterton at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Sectional 17

New Prairie at Lowell, 6 p.m., (video), IHSAAtv.org, rrsn.com

Hobart at Highland, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Sectional 25

West Lafayette at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Andrean at LaVille, 6 p.m.

Bremen at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Class A

Sectional 41

South Central at Culver Community, 6 p.m.

Triton at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Saturday, Oct. 22

Class 1A

Chesterton Semistate

Fort Wayne Canterbury 1, Andrean 0

Girls Volleyball

Saturday, Oct. 22

Class 4A

LaPorte Regional

Lake Central 26-25-25-25, Crown Point 28-20-13-21

Warsaw 25-25-25, LaPorte 23-14-20

Championship: Lake Central 25-18-25-25, Warsaw 23-25-23-17

Saturday, Oct. 29

Frankfort Semistate

Class 4A

Lake Central vs. Hamilton Southeastern, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Andrean vs. Wapahani, noon

 

Prep honors

Prep honors

Here are the selections for the 2022 Northwest Crossroads All-Conference boys and soccer teams; and DAC boys tennis team

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

