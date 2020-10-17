Fall prep pairings

Football
Class 6A
Sectional 1
Oct. 30
G1: Lake Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 6 p.m.
G2: Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6
Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD
Sectional 2
Oct. 30
G1: Penn at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
G2: Elkhart at Portage, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6
Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD
Class 5A
Sectional 9
Oct. 30
G1: Michigan City at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
G2: Munster at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6
Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Sectional 17
Oct. 23
G1: EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.
G2: Hobart at Gavit, 7 p.m.
G3: Griffith at Highland, 7 p.m.
G4: Morton at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 7 p.m.
Sectional 18
Oct. 23
G1: SB St. Joseph at SB Clay, 6 p.m.
G2: Logansport at SB Riley, 6 p.m.
G3: New Prairie at Plymouth, 6 p.m.
G4: Kankakee Valley at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 30
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 6 p.m.
Nov. 6
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, TBD
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Oct. 23
G1: Calumet at Hammond, 7 p.m.
G2: Knox at Benton Central, 6:30 p.m.
G3: Hanover Central at Twin Lakes, 6:30 p.m.
G4: River Forest at Clark, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD
Game 6: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD
Nov. 6
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, TBD
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Oct. 23
G1: Andrean at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
G2: Whiting at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
G3: Wheeler at North Newton, 7 p.m.
G4: Bowman at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 7 p.m.
Class A
Sectional 41
Oct. 23
G1: Winamac at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
G2: Culver Community at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
G3: North Judson at West Central, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 30
G4: South Newton at G1 Winner, TBD
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, TBD
Nov. 6
Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner, TBD
Boys Soccer
Saturday
Class 3A
Goshen Regional
Chesterton 2, Plymouth 0
Munster 3, Elkhart 0
Championship, Chesterton 2, Munster 0
Class 2A
Mishawaka Marian Regional
South Bend St. Joseph 1, West Lafayette 0
NorthWood vs. Clark, canceled
Championship, NorthWood 2, South Bend St. Joseph 1
Class A
Argos Regional
Kouts 1, Westview 1, Kouts won on PKs
Argos 5, Morgan Township 2
Championship, Argos 3, Kouts 2
Girls Soccer
Saturday
Class 3A
South Bend Adams Regional
South Bend St. Joseph 1, Penn 0
Chesterton 3, Crown Point 2 (OT)
Championship, South Bend St. Joseph 2, Chesterton 0
Class 2A
Culver Academies Regional
Culver Academies 1, NorthWood 0
West Lafayette 1, Wheeler 0
Championship, Culver Academies 6, West Lafayette 2
Class A
LaVille Regional
At Newton Park
Argos 3, Covenant Christian 1
Andrean 4, Bethany Christian 3
Championship, Argos 3, Andrean 2
Boys Tennis
State Finals
Saturday
At North Central
Carmel 5, Jasper 0
North Central 3, Munster 2
Championship, Carmel 3, North Central 2
Girls Volleyball
Class 4A
Michigan City Sectional
Saturday
LaPorte 25-25-25, Mishawaka 22-14-15
Plymouth 25-25-23-23-15, Michigan City 16-20-25-25-5
Championship: LaPorte 26-25-25, Plymouth 24-21-17
Munster Sectional
Saturday
Munster 25-25-25, Highland 9-11-17
Merrillville 25-25-25-, Morton 17-5-12
Championship: Munster vs. Merrillville, late
Valparaiso Sectional
Saturday
Chesterton 28-25-25, Portage 26-17-13
Crown Point 25-25-25, Valparaiso 20-19-12
Championship: Crown Point 25-25-25, Chesterton 12-14-15
Class 3A
Griffith Sectional
Saturday
Clark 26-25-25-24-15, Hammond 28-22-9-26-8
Griffith 25-25-25, Gavit 7-9-12
Championship: Griffith 25-25-25, Clark 7-9-12
Hanover Central Sectional
Saturday
Culver Academies 25-25-25, Wheeler 19-15-15-
Kankakee Valley 25-25-25, Hanover Central 23-21-19
Championship: Culver Academies 22-26-25-25-15, Kankakee Valley 25-28-18-19-8
Class 2A
Andrean Sectional
Saturday
Illiana Christian 25-25-25, Lake Station 12-10-13
Andrean d. Bishop Noll
Championship: Andrean vs. Illiana Christian, late
Boone Grove Sectional
Saturday
Winamac 25-25-25, Hebron 22-22-11
North Judson vs. Rensselaer, canceled
Championship: North Judson 25-25-25, Winamac 23-14-14
Bremen Sectional
Saturday
Rochester 25-25-25, LaVille 14-14-14
Bremen 25-25-25, Westville 9-18-8
Championship: Rochester 25-25-25, Bremen 21-14-10
Class A
Morgan Twp. Sectional
Saturday
Kouts 25-25-25, 21st Century 8-7-13
Marquette 16-25-25-19-15, Morgan Township 25-15-13--25-13
Championship: Kouts 25-25-13-25, Marquette 15-13-25-18
Triton Sectional
Saturday
Triton 25-25-25, Argos 9-12-8
West Central 25-17-25-25, Culver Community 22-25-19-13
Championship: West Centrral
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!