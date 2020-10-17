 Skip to main content
Fall prep pairings
Fall prep pairings

Football

Football 

 Damian Rico, The Times

Football

Class 6A

Sectional 1

Oct. 30

G1: Lake Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 6 p.m.

G2: Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6

Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD

Sectional 2

Oct. 30

G1: Penn at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

G2: Elkhart at Portage, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6

Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD

Class 5A

Sectional 9

Oct. 30

G1: Michigan City at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

G2: Munster at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6

Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Oct. 23

G1: EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.

G2: Hobart at Gavit, 7 p.m.

G3: Griffith at Highland, 7 p.m.

G4: Morton at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30

Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 7 p.m.

Sectional 18

Oct. 23

G1: SB St. Joseph at SB Clay, 6 p.m.

G2: Logansport at SB Riley, 6 p.m.

G3: New Prairie at Plymouth, 6 p.m.

G4: Kankakee Valley at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 30

Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 6 p.m.

Nov. 6

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, TBD

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Oct. 23

G1: Calumet at Hammond, 7 p.m.

G2: Knox at Benton Central, 6:30 p.m.

G3: Hanover Central at Twin Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

G4: River Forest at Clark, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30

Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD

Game 6: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD

Nov. 6

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, TBD

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Oct. 23

G1: Andrean at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

G2: Whiting at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

G3: Wheeler at North Newton, 7 p.m.

G4: Bowman at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30

Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 7 p.m.

Class A

Sectional 41

Oct. 23

G1: Winamac at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

G2: Culver Community at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

G3: North Judson at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 30

G4: South Newton at G1 Winner, TBD

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, TBD

Nov. 6

Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner, TBD

Boys Soccer

Saturday

Class 3A

Goshen Regional

Chesterton 2, Plymouth 0

Munster 3, Elkhart 0

Championship, Chesterton 2, Munster 0

Class 2A

Mishawaka Marian Regional

South Bend St. Joseph 1, West Lafayette 0

NorthWood vs. Clark, canceled

Championship, NorthWood 2, South Bend St. Joseph 1

Class A

Argos Regional

Kouts 1, Westview 1, Kouts won on PKs

Argos 5, Morgan Township 2

Championship, Argos 3, Kouts 2

Girls Soccer

Saturday

Class 3A

South Bend Adams Regional

South Bend St. Joseph 1, Penn 0

Chesterton 3, Crown Point 2 (OT)

Championship, South Bend St. Joseph 2, Chesterton 0

Class 2A

Culver Academies Regional

Culver Academies 1, NorthWood 0

West Lafayette 1, Wheeler 0

Championship, Culver Academies 6, West Lafayette 2

Class A

LaVille Regional

At Newton Park

Argos 3, Covenant Christian 1

Andrean 4, Bethany Christian 3

Championship, Argos 3, Andrean 2

Boys Tennis

State Finals

Saturday

At North Central

Carmel 5, Jasper 0

North Central 3, Munster 2

Championship, Carmel 3, North Central 2

Girls Volleyball

Class 4A

Michigan City Sectional

Saturday

LaPorte 25-25-25, Mishawaka 22-14-15

Plymouth 25-25-23-23-15, Michigan City 16-20-25-25-5

Championship: LaPorte 26-25-25, Plymouth 24-21-17

Munster Sectional

Saturday

Munster 25-25-25, Highland 9-11-17

Merrillville 25-25-25-, Morton 17-5-12

Championship: Munster vs. Merrillville, late

Valparaiso Sectional

Saturday

Chesterton 28-25-25, Portage 26-17-13

Crown Point 25-25-25, Valparaiso 20-19-12

Championship: Crown Point 25-25-25, Chesterton 12-14-15

Class 3A

Griffith Sectional

Saturday

Clark 26-25-25-24-15, Hammond 28-22-9-26-8

Griffith 25-25-25, Gavit 7-9-12

Championship: Griffith 25-25-25, Clark 7-9-12

Hanover Central Sectional

Saturday

Culver Academies 25-25-25, Wheeler 19-15-15-

Kankakee Valley 25-25-25, Hanover Central 23-21-19

Championship: Culver Academies 22-26-25-25-15, Kankakee Valley 25-28-18-19-8

Class 2A

Andrean Sectional

Saturday

Illiana Christian 25-25-25, Lake Station 12-10-13

Andrean d. Bishop Noll

Championship: Andrean vs. Illiana Christian, late

Boone Grove Sectional

Saturday

Winamac 25-25-25, Hebron 22-22-11

North Judson vs. Rensselaer, canceled

Championship: North Judson 25-25-25, Winamac 23-14-14

Bremen Sectional

Saturday

Rochester 25-25-25, LaVille 14-14-14

Bremen 25-25-25, Westville 9-18-8

Championship: Rochester 25-25-25, Bremen 21-14-10

Class A

Morgan Twp. Sectional

Saturday

Kouts 25-25-25, 21st Century 8-7-13

Marquette 16-25-25-19-15, Morgan Township 25-15-13--25-13

Championship: Kouts 25-25-13-25, Marquette 15-13-25-18

Triton Sectional

Saturday

Triton 25-25-25, Argos 9-12-8

West Central 25-17-25-25, Culver Community 22-25-19-13

Championship: West Centrral

