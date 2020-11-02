Fall prep pairings

Football
Class 6A
Sectional 1
Oct. 30
G1: Lafayette Jefferson 45, Lake Central 7
G2: Merrillville 39, Crown Point 0
Nov. 6
Championship: Lafayette Jefferson at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Sectional 2
Oct. 30
G1: Chesterton 20, Penn 14
G2: Elkhart 67, Portage 33
Nov. 6
Championship: Chesterton at Elkhart, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Sectional 9
Oct. 30
G1: Valparaiso 21, Michigan City 14
G2: LaPorte 56, Munster 9
Nov. 6
Championship: Valparaiso at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Class 4A
Sectional 17
Oct. 30
G5: Hobart 70, West Side 0
G6: Lowell 48, Highland 14
Nov. 6
Championship: Lowell at Hobart, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video), live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Oct. 30
G5: Calumet 38, Knox 14
G6: Hanover Central 41, River Forest 6
Nov. 6
Championship: Calumet at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Oct. 30
G5: Andrean 38, Whiting 6
G6: Rensselaer 34, Wheeler 12
Nov. 6
Championship: Rensselaer at Andrean, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com
Girls Volleyball
Oct. 31
Class 4A
State Final
Yorktown vs. Munster, 6:30 p.m.
