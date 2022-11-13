Fall Prep Pairings

Football
Semifinals
Nov. 18
Class 5A
Valparaiso at Fort Wayne Snider, TBA, WEFM-FM (95.9), IHSAAtv.org, rrsn.com
Class 2A
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers at Andrean, TBA
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
kellymullaney
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today