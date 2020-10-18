 Skip to main content
Fall prep pairings
Fall prep pairings

Football

Football 

 Damian Rico, The Times

Football

Class 6A

Sectional 1

Oct. 30

G1: Lake Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 6 p.m.

G2: Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6

Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD

Sectional 2

Oct. 30

G1: Penn at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

G2: Elkhart at Portage, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6

Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD

Class 5A

Sectional 9

Oct. 30

G1: Michigan City at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

G2: Munster at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6

Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Oct. 23

G1: EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.

G2: Hobart at Gavit, 7 p.m.

G3: Griffith at Highland, 7 p.m.

G4: Morton at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30

Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 7 p.m.

Sectional 18

Oct. 23

G1: SB St. Joseph at SB Clay, 6 p.m.

G2: Logansport at SB Riley, 6 p.m.

G3: New Prairie at Plymouth, 6 p.m.

G4: Kankakee Valley at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 30

Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 6 p.m.

Nov. 6

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, TBD

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Oct. 23

G1: Calumet at Hammond, 7 p.m.

G2: Knox at Benton Central, 6:30 p.m.

G3: Hanover Central at Twin Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

G4: River Forest at Clark, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30

Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD

Game 6: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD

Nov. 6

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, TBD

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Oct. 23

G1: Andrean at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

G2: Whiting at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

G3: Wheeler at North Newton, 7 p.m.

G4: Bowman at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30

Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 7 p.m.

Class A

Sectional 41

Oct. 23

G1: Winamac at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

G2: Culver Community at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

G3: North Judson at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 30

G4: South Newton at G1 Winner, TBD

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, TBD

Nov. 6

Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner, TBD

Boys Soccer

Oct. 24

Class 3A

South Bend St. Joseph Semistate

Chesterton vs. Fishers, 10 a.m.

Girls Volleyball

Oct. 24

Class 4A

LaPorte Regional

Munster vs. LaPorte, 9 a.m.

Penn vs. Crown Point, noon

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Hanover Central Regional

Benton Central vs. Culver Academies, 10 a.m.

New Prairie vs. Griffith, noon

Championship, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

LaVille Regional

Rochester vs. North Judson, 9:30 a.m.

Fairfield vs. Andrean, 1 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Class A

Culver Community Regional

Kouts vs. Triton, 9:30 a.m.

Lakewood Park Christian vs. Pioneer, 11 a.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

