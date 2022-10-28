Fall prep pairings

Indiana Girls Volleyball
Saturday, Oct. 29
Frankfort Semistate
Class 4A
Lake Central vs. Hamilton Southeastern, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Andrean vs. Wapahani, noon
Illinois Girls Volleyball
Class 3A
Joliet Catholic Sectional
Monday, Oct. 31
M1: Lemont vs. Providence, 6 p.m.
M2: Joliet Catholic vs. Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Championship: Winner M1 vs. Winner M2, 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4
Hinsdale South Super-Sectional
Winner St. Laurence Sectional vs. Winner Joliet Catholic Sectional, 6 p.m.