Fall prep pairings

Soccer
Indiana Girls Volleyball

Saturday, Oct. 29

Frankfort Semistate

Class 4A

Lake Central vs. Hamilton Southeastern, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Andrean vs. Wapahani, noon

Illinois Girls Volleyball

Class 3A

Joliet Catholic Sectional

Monday, Oct. 31

M1: Lemont vs. Providence, 6 p.m.

M2: Joliet Catholic vs. Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Championship: Winner M1 vs. Winner M2, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Hinsdale South Super-Sectional

Winner St. Laurence Sectional vs. Winner Joliet Catholic Sectional, 6 p.m.

