 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fall prep pairings
agate

Fall prep pairings

{{featured_button_text}}

Football

Class 6A

Sectional 1

Oct. 30

G1: Lake Central at Lafayette Jefferson

G2: Crown Point at Merrillville

Nov. 6

Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Sectional 2

Oct. 30

G1: Penn at Chesterton

G2: Elkhart at Portage

Nov. 6

Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Class 5A

Sectional 9

Oct. 30

G1: Michigan City at Valparaiso

G2: Munster at LaPorte

Nov. 6

Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Oct. 23

G1: EC Central at West Side

G2: Hobart at Gavit

G3: Griffith at Highland

G4: Morton at Lowell

Oct. 30

Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 6

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner

Sectional 18

Oct. 23

G1: SB St. Joseph at SB Clay

G2: Logansport at SB Riley

G3: New Prairie at Plymouth

G4: Kankakee Valley at Culver Academies

Oct. 30

Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 6

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Oct. 23

G1: Calumet at Hammond

G2: Knox at Benton Central

G3: Hanover Central at Twin Lakes

G4: River Forest at Clark

Oct. 30

Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Game 6: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Nov. 6

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Oct. 23

G1: Andrean at Boone Grove

G2: Whiting at Bishop Noll

G3: Wheeler at North Newton

G4: Bowman at Rensselaer

Oct. 30

Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 6

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner

Class A

Sectional 41

Oct. 23

G1: Winamac at South Central

G2: Culver Community at Lake Station

G3: North Judson at West Central

Oct. 30

G4: South Newton at G1 Winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Nov. 6

Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner

Boys Soccer

Saturday

Class 3A

Goshen Regional

Chesterton vs. Plymouth, 9 a.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Elkhart vs. Munster, 11 a.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Championship, 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video, if Chesterton advances)

Class 2A

Mishawaka Marian Regional

West Lafayette vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 10 a.m.

NorthWood vs. Clark, noon

Championship, 6 p.m.

Class A

Argos Regional

Kouts vs. Westview, 9 a.m.

Argos vs. Morgan Township, 11 a.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Saturday

Class 3A

South Bend Adams Regional

Penn vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 9 a.m.

Crown Point vs. Chesterton, 11 a.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Championship, 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Class 2A

Culver Academies Regional

Culver Academies vs. NorthWood, 9 a.m.

Wheeler vs. West Lafayette, 11 a.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Class A

LaVille Regional

At Newton Park

Argos vs. Covenant Christian, 9 a.m.

Bethany Christian vs. Andrean, 11 a.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

State Finals

Friday

Quarterfinals

At Carmel

Homestead vs. Carmel, 11 a.m.

Brownsburg vs. Jasper, 11 a.m.

At Center Grove

North Central vs. Columbus North, 11 a.m.

Center Grove vs. Munster, 11 a.m.

Saturday

At North Central

Semifinals, 9 a.m.

Championship, 1 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Class 4A

Michigan City Sectional

Thursday

Mishawaka 25-25-25, SB Riley 23-16-13

Michigan City 25-25-25, SB Adams 17-23-22

Saturday

M3: LaPorte vs. Mishawaka, 10 a.m.

M4: Plymouth vs. Michigan City, 11:30 a.m.

Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 7 p.m.

Munster Sectional

Tuesday

Highland 25-25-25, West Side 5-8-6

Thursday

M2: EC Central vs. Morton, late

M3: Merrillville vs. Lake Central, late

Saturday

M4: Munster vs. Highland, 10 a.m.

M5: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3, 11:30 a.m.

Championship: Winner M4 vs. Winner M5, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso Sectional

Thursday

Chesterton 25-25-25, Lowell 17-13-18

Valparaiso 25-25-25, Hobart 17-16-10

Saturday

M3: Portage vs. Chesterton, 11 a.m.

M4: Crown Point vs. Valparaiso, 12:30 p.m.

Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Griffith Sectional

Thursday

Griffith 25-25-25, Calumet 6-15-15

Saturday

M2: Hammond vs. Clark, 10 a.m.

M3: Gavit vs. Griffith, noon

Championship: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central Sectional

Thursday

Wheeler 25-25-25, Knox 20-13-20

Hanover Central 25-25-25, River Forest 20-13-13

Saturday

M3: Culver Academies vs. Wheeler, 10 a.m.

M4: Kankakee Valley vs. Hanover Central, noon

Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Andrean Sectional

Thursday

M1: Bowman vs. Lake Station, late

M2: Bishop Noll vs. Whiting, late

Saturday

M3: Illiana Christian vs. Winner M1, 11 a.m.

M4: Andrean vs. Winner M2, 2 p.m.

Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove Sectional

Thursday

Winamac 25-25-25, Boone Grove 6-12-20

North Judson 25-25-25, North Newton 9-16-17

Saturday

M3: Hebron vs. Winamac, 9:30 a.m.

M4: Rensselaer vs. North Judson, 11:30 a.m.

Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 6 p.m.

Bremen Sectional

Thursday

Bremen 21-25-25-20-15, South Central 25-22-19-25-11

Saturday

M2: Rochester vs. LaVille, 11 a.m.

M3: Westville vs. Bremen, 1 p.m.

Championship: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3, 7 p.m.

Class A

Morgan Twp. Sectional

Tuesday

Kouts 25-25-25, Hammond Academy 6-14-7

Saturday

M2: 21st Century vs. Kouts, 11 a.m.

M3: Morgan Twp. vs. Marquette, noon

Championship: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3, 7 p.m.

Oregon-Davis Sectional

Thursday

M1: LaCrosse vs. Triton, late

M2: Culver Community vs. Oregon-Davis, late

Saturday

M3: Argos vs. Winner M1, 9:30 a.m.

M4: West Central vs. Winner M2, 11:30 a.m.

Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fall prep pairings
Agate

Fall prep pairings

Here are the football pairings, boys and girls soccer sectional pairings, boys tennis semistate pairings, and girls volleyball sectional pairings.

Fall prep pairings
Agate

Fall prep pairings

  • Updated

Here are the football pairings, boys and girls soccer sectional pairings, boys tennis semistate pairings, and girls volleyball sectional pairings.

Fall prep pairings
Agate

Fall prep pairings

  • Updated

Here are the boys and girls soccer sectional pairings, boys tennis semistate pairings, and girls volleyball sectional pairings.

Fall prep pairings
Agate

Fall prep pairings

  • Updated

Here are the football pairings, boys and girls soccer sectional pairings, boys tennis semistate pairings, and girls volleyball sectional pairings.

Fall prep pairings
Agate

Fall prep pairings

  • Updated

Here are the football pairings, boys and girls soccer sectional pairings, boys tennis semistate pairings, and girls volleyball sectional pairings.

Fall prep pairings
Agate

Fall prep pairings

  • Updated

Here are the football pairings, boys and girls soccer sectional pairings, boys tennis semistate pairings, and girls volleyball sectional pairings.

Fall prep pairings
Agate

Fall prep pairings

  • Updated

Here are the football pairings, boys and girls soccer sectional pairings, boys tennis semistate pairings, and girls volleyball sectional pairings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts