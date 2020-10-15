Fall prep pairings

Football
Class 6A
Sectional 1
Oct. 30
G1: Lake Central at Lafayette Jefferson
G2: Crown Point at Merrillville
Nov. 6
Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Sectional 2
Oct. 30
G1: Penn at Chesterton
G2: Elkhart at Portage
Nov. 6
Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Class 5A
Sectional 9
Oct. 30
G1: Michigan City at Valparaiso
G2: Munster at LaPorte
Nov. 6
Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Class 4A
Sectional 17
Oct. 23
G1: EC Central at West Side
G2: Hobart at Gavit
G3: Griffith at Highland
G4: Morton at Lowell
Oct. 30
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 6
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Sectional 18
Oct. 23
G1: SB St. Joseph at SB Clay
G2: Logansport at SB Riley
G3: New Prairie at Plymouth
G4: Kankakee Valley at Culver Academies
Oct. 30
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 6
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Oct. 23
G1: Calumet at Hammond
G2: Knox at Benton Central
G3: Hanover Central at Twin Lakes
G4: River Forest at Clark
Oct. 30
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Nov. 6
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Oct. 23
G1: Andrean at Boone Grove
G2: Whiting at Bishop Noll
G3: Wheeler at North Newton
G4: Bowman at Rensselaer
Oct. 30
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 6
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Class A
Sectional 41
Oct. 23
G1: Winamac at South Central
G2: Culver Community at Lake Station
G3: North Judson at West Central
Oct. 30
G4: South Newton at G1 Winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Nov. 6
Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner
Boys Soccer
Saturday
Class 3A
Goshen Regional
Chesterton vs. Plymouth, 9 a.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Elkhart vs. Munster, 11 a.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Championship, 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video, if Chesterton advances)
Class 2A
Mishawaka Marian Regional
West Lafayette vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 10 a.m.
NorthWood vs. Clark, noon
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class A
Argos Regional
Kouts vs. Westview, 9 a.m.
Argos vs. Morgan Township, 11 a.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Saturday
Class 3A
South Bend Adams Regional
Penn vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 9 a.m.
Crown Point vs. Chesterton, 11 a.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Championship, 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Class 2A
Culver Academies Regional
Culver Academies vs. NorthWood, 9 a.m.
Wheeler vs. West Lafayette, 11 a.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class A
LaVille Regional
At Newton Park
Argos vs. Covenant Christian, 9 a.m.
Bethany Christian vs. Andrean, 11 a.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
State Finals
Friday
Quarterfinals
At Carmel
Homestead vs. Carmel, 11 a.m.
Brownsburg vs. Jasper, 11 a.m.
At Center Grove
North Central vs. Columbus North, 11 a.m.
Center Grove vs. Munster, 11 a.m.
Saturday
At North Central
Semifinals, 9 a.m.
Championship, 1 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Class 4A
Michigan City Sectional
Thursday
Mishawaka 25-25-25, SB Riley 23-16-13
Michigan City 25-25-25, SB Adams 17-23-22
Saturday
M3: LaPorte vs. Mishawaka, 10 a.m.
M4: Plymouth vs. Michigan City, 11:30 a.m.
Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 7 p.m.
Munster Sectional
Tuesday
Highland 25-25-25, West Side 5-8-6
Thursday
M2: EC Central vs. Morton, late
M3: Merrillville vs. Lake Central, late
Saturday
M4: Munster vs. Highland, 10 a.m.
M5: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3, 11:30 a.m.
Championship: Winner M4 vs. Winner M5, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso Sectional
Thursday
Chesterton 25-25-25, Lowell 17-13-18
Valparaiso 25-25-25, Hobart 17-16-10
Saturday
M3: Portage vs. Chesterton, 11 a.m.
M4: Crown Point vs. Valparaiso, 12:30 p.m.
Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Griffith Sectional
Thursday
Griffith 25-25-25, Calumet 6-15-15
Saturday
M2: Hammond vs. Clark, 10 a.m.
M3: Gavit vs. Griffith, noon
Championship: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central Sectional
Thursday
Wheeler 25-25-25, Knox 20-13-20
Hanover Central 25-25-25, River Forest 20-13-13
Saturday
M3: Culver Academies vs. Wheeler, 10 a.m.
M4: Kankakee Valley vs. Hanover Central, noon
Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Andrean Sectional
Thursday
M1: Bowman vs. Lake Station, late
M2: Bishop Noll vs. Whiting, late
Saturday
M3: Illiana Christian vs. Winner M1, 11 a.m.
M4: Andrean vs. Winner M2, 2 p.m.
Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove Sectional
Thursday
Winamac 25-25-25, Boone Grove 6-12-20
North Judson 25-25-25, North Newton 9-16-17
Saturday
M3: Hebron vs. Winamac, 9:30 a.m.
M4: Rensselaer vs. North Judson, 11:30 a.m.
Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 6 p.m.
Bremen Sectional
Thursday
Bremen 21-25-25-20-15, South Central 25-22-19-25-11
Saturday
M2: Rochester vs. LaVille, 11 a.m.
M3: Westville vs. Bremen, 1 p.m.
Championship: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3, 7 p.m.
Class A
Morgan Twp. Sectional
Tuesday
Kouts 25-25-25, Hammond Academy 6-14-7
Saturday
M2: 21st Century vs. Kouts, 11 a.m.
M3: Morgan Twp. vs. Marquette, noon
Championship: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3, 7 p.m.
Oregon-Davis Sectional
Thursday
M1: LaCrosse vs. Triton, late
M2: Culver Community vs. Oregon-Davis, late
Saturday
M3: Argos vs. Winner M1, 9:30 a.m.
M4: West Central vs. Winner M2, 11:30 a.m.
Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 6 p.m.
