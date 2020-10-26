 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fall prep pairings
agate

Fall prep pairings

{{featured_button_text}}
Fall Sports stock

Fall Sports stock

 Times Staff

Football

Class 6A

Sectional 1

Oct. 30

G1: Lake Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 6 p.m.

G2: Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6

Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD

Sectional 2

Oct. 30

G1: Penn at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

G2: Elkhart at Portage, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6

Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD

Class 5A

Sectional 9

Oct. 30

G1: Michigan City at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

G2: Munster at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6

Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Friday's results

G1: EC Central at West Side, canceled (ECC withdraws)

G2: Hobart 56, Gavit 0

G3: Highland 38, Griffith 21

G4: Lowell 21, Morton 0

Oct. 30

G5: West Side at Hobart, 7 p.m.

G6: Highland at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 7 p.m.

Sectional 18

Oct. 23

G1: SB St. Joseph 66, SB Clay 6

G2: Logansport 40, SB Riley 3

G3: Plymouth 36, New Prairie 20

G4: Culver Academies 31, Kankakee Valley 14

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Oct. 23

G1: Calumet 52, Hammond 6

G2: Knox 56, Benton Central 22

G3: Hanover Central 35, Twin Lakes 28

G4: River Forest at Clark, canceled (Clark withdraws)

Oct. 30

G5: Calumet at Knox, TBD

G6: Hanover Central at River Forest, TBD

Nov. 6

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, TBD

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Friday's results

G1: Andrean 44, Boone Grove 0

G2: Whiting 36, Bishop Noll 14

G3: Wheeler 36, North Newton 27

G4: Rensselaer 78, Bowman 0

Oct. 30

G5: Andrean at Whiting, 7 p.m.

G6: Rensselaer at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 7 p.m.

Class A

Sectional 41

Oct. 23

G1: Winamac 21, South Central 14

G2: Culver Community 48, Lake Station 29

G3: North Judson 54, West Central 0

Boys Soccer

Oct. 31

Class 3A State Championship

Chesterton vs. Castle, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Oct. 31

Class 4A

Frankfort Semistate

McCutcheon vs. Munster, 3 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fall prep pairings
Agate

Fall prep pairings

  • Updated

Here are the football sectional pairings, boys soccer semistate, and girls volleyball regional pairings.

Fall prep pairings
Agate

Fall prep pairings

  • Updated

Here are the football sectional pairings, boys soccer semistate, and girls volleyball regional pairings.

Fall prep pairings
Agate

Fall prep pairings

  • Updated

Here are the football sectional pairings, boys soccer semistate, and girls volleyball regional pairings.

Fall prep pairings
Agate

Fall prep pairings

  • Updated

Here are the football sectional pairings, boys soccer semistate, and girls volleyball regional pairings.

Fall prep pairings
Agate

Fall prep pairings

  • Updated

Here are the football sectional pairings, boys soccer semistate, and girls volleyball regional pairings.

Fall prep pairings
Agate

Fall prep pairings

  • Updated

Here are the football sectional pairings, boys soccer semistate, and girls volleyball regional pairings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts