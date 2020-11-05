 Skip to main content
Fall prep pairings
Fall prep pairings

  • Updated
Fall Sports stock

Football

Class 6A

Sectional 1

Nov. 6

Championship: Lafayette Jefferson at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Sectional 2

Nov. 6

Championship: Chesterton at Elkhart, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Sectional 9

Nov. 6

Championship: Valparaiso at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Nov. 6

Championship: Lowell at Hobart, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video), live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Nov. 6

Championship: Calumet at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Nov. 6

Championship: Rensselaer at Andrean, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com

Girls Volleyball

Oct. 31

Class 4A

State Final

Yorktown vs. Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Here are the football sectional pairings, boys soccer semistate, and girls volleyball regional pairings.

Here's the schedule for high school sports for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Here are the football sectional championship pairings and girls volleyball state pairings.

Here are the football sectional pairings, boys soccer state, and girls volleyball semistate pairings.

Here are the football sectional championship pairings and girls volleyball state pairings.

