Fall prep pairings

Pairings
Football
Indiana sectionals
Friday, Oct. 28
Class 6A
Sectional 1
Crown Point at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Sectional 9
Munster at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at Morton, 7 p.m.
Sectional 10
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com
Chesterton at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Sectional 17
New Prairie at Lowell, 6 p.m., (video), IHSAAtv.org, rrsn.com
Hobart at Highland, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Sectional 25
West Lafayette at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Andrean at LaVille, 6 p.m.
Bremen at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Class A
Sectional 41
South Central at Culver Community, 6 p.m.
Triton at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Indiana Girls Volleyball
Saturday, Oct. 29
Frankfort Semistate
Class 4A
Lake Central vs. Hamilton Southeastern, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Andrean vs. Wapahani, noon
Illinois Girls Volleyball
Class 3A
Morris Regional
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship: Marian Catholic 25-25, Morris 18-21