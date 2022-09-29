Fall prep pairings

Boys Soccer
Class 3A
Lake Central Sectional
Monday, Oct. 3
Match 1: EC Central vs. Lake Central, 5 p.m.
Match 2: Hammond Central vs. Highland, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Match 3: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.
Match 4: Munster vs. Morton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 7 p.m.
Hobart Sectional
Monday, Oct. 3
Match 1: Kankakee Valley vs. Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Match 2: Hobart vs. Crown Point, 5 p.m.
Match 3: Lowell vs. Portage, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Match 4: Merrillville vs. Winner Match 1, 5 p.m.
Match 5: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5, 7 p.m.
South Bend Adams Sectional
Monday, Oct. 3
Match 1: South Bend Adams vs. New Prairie, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Match 2: Penn vs. Chesterton, 4 p.m.
Match 3: South Bend Riley vs. Michigan City, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Match 4: LaPorte vs. Winner Match 1, 4 p.m.
Match 5: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Illiana Christian Sectional
Monday, Oct. 3
Match 1: Griffith vs. Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Match 2: Boone Grove vs. Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Match 3: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.
Match 4: Bishop Noll vs. River Forest, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 7 p.m.
Class A
Wheeler Sectional
Monday, Oct. 3
Match 1: DeMotte Christian vs. Kouts, 5 p.m.
Match 2: Wheeler vs. Andrean, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Match 3: Winner of Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.
Match 4: Hammond Academy vs. Hebron, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Marquette Sectional
Monday, Oct. 3
Match 1: Oregon-Davis vs. Marquette, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Match 2: Morgan Twp. vs. Westville, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Match 3: Washington Twp. vs. Winner Match 1, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 2 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Class 3A
Hammond Central Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Match 1: Morton vs. Munster, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Match 2: EC Central vs. Hammond Central 5 p.m.
Match 3: Lake Central vs. Winner Match 1, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 2 p.m.
Portage Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Match 1: Crown Point vs. Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Match 2: Hobart vs. Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Match 3: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.
Match 4: Chesterton vs. Portage, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 2 p.m.
South Bend St. Joseph Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Match 1: Mishawaka vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Match 2: Michigan City vs. Penn, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Match 3: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 4 p.m.
Match 4: South Bend Adams vs. LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Highland Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Match 1: River Forest vs. Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Match 2: Lowell vs. Highland, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Match 3: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.
Match 4: Griffith vs. Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 2 p.m.
Kankakee Valley Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Match 1: Kankakee Valley vs. West Lafayette, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Match 2: Rensselaer vs. Twin Lakes, 5 p.m.
Match 3: New Prairie vs. Winner Match 1, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 2 p.m.
Class A
DeMotte Christian Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Match 1: Andrean vs. Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Match 2: Illiana Christian vs. DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Match 3: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.
Match 4: Hebron vs. Bishop Noll 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 2 p.m.
Kouts Sectional
Monday, Oct. 3
Match 1: Washington Twp. vs. Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Match 2: Westville vs. Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Match 3: Marquette vs. Winner Match 1, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 2 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Crown Point Sectional
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Match 1: Lowell vs. Kankakee Valley, late
Match 2: Lake Central vs. Hanover Central, late
Thursday, Sept. 29
Match 3: Crown Point 5, Lowell 0
Match 4: Rensselaer vs. Winner Match 2, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 4 p.m.
EC Central Sectional
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Match 1: Hammond Academy vs. Bishop Noll, late
Match 2: EC Central vs. Morton, late
Thursday, Sept. 29
Match 3: Hammond Central vs. Winner Match 1, 4 p.m.
Match 4: River Forest vs. Winner Match 2, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 4 p.m.
Hobart Sectional
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Match 1: Andrean 4, Merrillville 1
Match 2: Hobart 4, Lake Station 1
Thursday, Sept. 29
Championship: Hobart 3, Andrean 2
LaPorte Sectional
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Match 1: New Prairie 5, Marquette Catholic 0
Match 2: LaPorte 3, Michigan City 2
Friday, Sept. 30
Championship: LaPorte 5, New Prairie 0
Munster Sectional
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Match 1: Munster vs. Illiana Christian, late
Thursday, Sept. 29
Match 2: Griffith vs. Highland, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 4 p.m.
Portage/Valparaiso Sectional
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Match 1: Portage 4, Wheeler 1
Match 2: Chesterton 5, Valparaiso 0
Thursday, Sept. 29
Championship: Chesterton 5, Portage 0