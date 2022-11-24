Fall Prep Pairings

Pairings
Football
State Final
At Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Class 5A
Saturday, Nov. 26
Valparaiso vs. Whiteland, 6 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com, IHSAAtv.org
Class 2A
Friday, Nov. 25
Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei, 10 a.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com, IHSAAtv.org
.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
kellymullaney
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today