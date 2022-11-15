 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate

Fall Prep Pairings

  • 0
Football

Football

 Times File Photo

Football

Semifinals

Nov. 18

Class 5A

Valparaiso at Fort Wayne Snider, 6:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), IHSAAtv.org, rrsn.com

Class 2A

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers at Andrean, 7 p.m., IHSAAtv.org, rrsn.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Friday, Nov. 11

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Thursday, Nov. 10

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts