Fall prep pairings

Football
Class 6A
Sectional 1
Nov. 6
Championship: Lafayette Jefferson at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Sectional 2
Nov. 6
Championship: Chesterton at Elkhart, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Sectional 9
Nov. 6
Championship: Valparaiso at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Class 4A
Sectional 17
Nov. 6
Championship: Lowell at Hobart, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video), live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Nov. 6
Championship: Calumet at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Nov. 6
Championship: Rensselaer at Andrean, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com
Girls Volleyball
Oct. 31
Class 4A
State Final
Yorktown vs. Munster, 6:30 p.m.
