 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate

Fall prep pairings

  • 0
Soccer
Times file photo

Boys Soccer

Class 3A

Lake Central Sectional

Monday, Oct. 3

Match 1: EC Central vs. Lake Central, 5 p.m.

Match 2: Hammond Central vs. Highland, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Match 3: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.

Match 4: Munster vs. Morton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 7 p.m.

Hobart Sectional

Monday, Oct. 3

People are also reading…

Match 1: Kankakee Valley vs. Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Match 2: Hobart vs. Crown Point, 5 p.m.

Match 3: Lowell vs. Portage, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Match 4: Merrillville vs. Winner Match 1, 5 p.m.

Match 5: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5, 7 p.m.

South Bend Adams Sectional

Monday, Oct. 3

Match 1: South Bend Adams vs. New Prairie, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Match 2: Penn vs. Chesterton, 4 p.m.

Match 3: South Bend Riley vs. Michigan City, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Match 4: LaPorte vs. Winner Match 1, 4 p.m.

Match 5: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Illiana Christian Sectional

Monday, Oct. 3

Match 1: Griffith vs. Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.

Match 2: Boone Grove vs. Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Match 3: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.

Match 4: Bishop Noll vs. River Forest, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 7 p.m.

Class A

Wheeler Sectional

Monday, Oct. 3

Match 1: DeMotte Christian vs. Kouts, 5 p.m.

Match 2: Wheeler vs. Andrean, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Match 3: Winner of Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.

Match 4: Hammond Academy vs. Hebron, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.

Marquette Sectional

Monday, Oct. 3

Match 1: Oregon-Davis vs. Marquette, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Match 2: Morgan Twp. vs. Westville, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Match 3: Washington Twp. vs. Winner Match 1, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 2 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Class 3A

Hammond Central Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Match 1: Morton vs. Munster, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Match 2: EC Central vs. Hammond Central 5 p.m.

Match 3: Lake Central vs. Winner Match 1, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 2 p.m.

Portage Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Match 1: Crown Point vs. Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

Match 2: Hobart vs. Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Match 3: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.

Match 4: Chesterton vs. Portage, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 2 p.m.

South Bend St. Joseph Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Match 1: Mishawaka vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Match 2: Michigan City vs. Penn, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Match 3: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 4 p.m.

Match 4: South Bend Adams vs. LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Highland Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Match 1: River Forest vs. Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Match 2: Lowell vs. Highland, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Match 3: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.

Match 4: Griffith vs. Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 2 p.m.

Kankakee Valley Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Match 1: Kankakee Valley vs. West Lafayette, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Match 2: Rensselaer vs. Twin Lakes, 5 p.m.

Match 3: New Prairie vs. Winner Match 1, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 2 p.m.

Class A

DeMotte Christian Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Match 1: Andrean vs. Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Match 2: Illiana Christian vs. DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Match 3: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.

Match 4: Hebron vs. Bishop Noll 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 2 p.m.

Kouts Sectional

Monday, Oct. 3

Match 1: Washington Twp. vs. Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Match 2: Westville vs. Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Match 3: Marquette vs. Winner Match 1, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 2 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the upcoming prep sports schedule for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfing legend Chris Davidson reportedly killed in bar brawl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts