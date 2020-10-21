Fall prep pairings

Football
Class 6A
Sectional 1
Oct. 30
G1: Lake Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 6 p.m.
G2: Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6
Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD
Sectional 2
Oct. 30
G1: Penn at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
G2: Elkhart at Portage, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6
Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD
Class 5A
Sectional 9
Oct. 30
G1: Michigan City at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
G2: Munster at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6
Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Sectional 17
Oct. 23
G1: EC Central at West Side, canceled (ECC withdraws)
G2: Hobart at Gavit, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
G3: Griffith at Highland, 7 p.m.
G4: Morton at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video), live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com
Oct. 30
Game 5: West Side vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 7 p.m.
Sectional 18
Oct. 23
G1: SB St. Joseph at SB Clay, 6 p.m.
G2: Logansport at SB Riley, 6 p.m.
G3: New Prairie at Plymouth, 6 p.m.
G4: Culver Academies at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com, www.rrsn.com (video)
Oct. 30
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 6 p.m.
Nov. 6
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, TBD
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Oct. 23
G1: Calumet at Hammond, 7 p.m.
G2: Knox at Benton Central, 6:30 p.m.
G3: Hanover Central at Twin Lakes, 6:30 p.m.
G4: River Forest at Clark, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD
Game 6: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD
Nov. 6
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, TBD
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Oct. 23
G1: Andrean at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
G2: Whiting at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
G3: Wheeler at North Newton, 7 p.m.
G4: Bowman at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5-FM/1560-AM), www.1560bearcountry.com
Oct. 30
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 7 p.m.
Class A
Sectional 41
Oct. 23
G1: Winamac at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
G2: Culver Community at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
G3: North Judson at West Central, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 30
G4: South Newton at G1 Winner, TBD
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, TBD
Nov. 6
Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner, TBD
Boys Soccer
Oct. 24
Class 3A
South Bend St. Joseph Semistate
Chesterton vs. Fishers, 10 a.m., www.rrsn.com
Girls Volleyball
Oct. 24
Class 4A
LaPorte Regional
Munster vs. LaPorte, 9 a.m.
Penn vs. Crown Point, noon
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Hanover Central Regional
Benton Central vs. Culver Academies, 10 a.m.
New Prairie vs. Griffith, noon
Championship, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
LaVille Regional
Rochester vs. North Judson, 9:30 a.m.
Fairfield vs. Andrean, 1 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class A
Culver Community Regional
Kouts vs. Triton, 9:30 a.m.
Lakewood Park Christian vs. Pioneer, 11 a.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
