Fall Prep Pairings

Football
Regionals
Nov. 11
Class 5A
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), IHSAAtv.org, rrsn.com
Class 2A
Lafayette Central Catholic at Andrean, 7 p.m.
