 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate

Fall prep pairings

  • 0
Soccer
Times file photo

Football

Regionals

Nov. 11

Class 5A

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Lafayette Central Catholic at Andrean, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fall prep pairings

Fall prep pairings

Here are pairings for boys football, and Indiana and Illinois girls volleyball.

Prep honors

Prep honors

Here are the selections for the 2022 Duneland Athletic All-Conference boys and girls cross country teams

Prep honors

Prep honors

Here are the selections for the 2022 Duneland Athletic All-Conference boys and girls soccer teams.

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

Watch Now: Related Video

World Series GM 6 Preview: Expect To See The Bullpens!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts