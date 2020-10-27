Fall prep pairings

Football
Class 6A
Sectional 1
Oct. 30
G1: Lake Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 6 p.m.
G2: Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6
Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD
Sectional 2
Oct. 30
G1: Penn at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
G2: Elkhart at Portage, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6
Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBD
Class 5A
Sectional 9
Oct. 30
G1: Michigan City at Valparaiso, 7 p.m. live Video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com
G2: Munster at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6
Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Sectional 17
Friday's results
G1: EC Central at West Side, canceled (ECC withdraws)
G2: Hobart 56, Gavit 0
G3: Highland 38, Griffith 21
G4: Lowell 21, Morton 0
Oct. 30
G5: West Side at Hobart, 7 p.m.
G6: Highland at Lowell, 7 p.m., live Video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com
Nov. 6
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 7 p.m.
Sectional 18
Oct. 23
G1: SB St. Joseph 66, SB Clay 6
G2: Logansport 40, SB Riley 3
G3: Plymouth 36, New Prairie 20
G4: Culver Academies 31, Kankakee Valley 14
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Oct. 23
G1: Calumet 52, Hammond 6
G2: Knox 56, Benton Central 22
G3: Hanover Central 35, Twin Lakes 28
G4: River Forest at Clark, canceled (Clark withdraws)
Oct. 30
G5: Calumet at Knox, TBD
G6: Hanover Central at River Forest, TBD
Nov. 6
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, TBD
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Friday's results
G1: Andrean 44, Boone Grove 0
G2: Whiting 36, Bishop Noll 14
G3: Wheeler 36, North Newton 27
G4: Rensselaer 78, Bowman 0
Oct. 30
G5: Andrean at Whiting, 7 p.m.
G6: Rensselaer at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 7 p.m.
Class A
Sectional 41
Oct. 23
G1: Winamac 21, South Central 14
G2: Culver Community 48, Lake Station 29
G3: North Judson 54, West Central 0
Boys Soccer
Oct. 31
Class 3A State Championship
Chesterton vs. Castle, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Oct. 31
Class 4A
Lafayette Jeff Semistate
McCutcheon vs. Munster, 3 p.m.
