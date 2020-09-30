 Skip to main content
Fall prep pairings
agate

Fall prep pairings

  Updated
Tennis

Tennis

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Boys Tennis

Crown Point Sectional

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Match 1: Kankakee Valley vs. Rensselaer, late

Match 2: Lowell vs. Lake Central, late

Thursday, Oct. 1

Match 3: Hanover Central vs. Winner Match 1, 4:15 p.m.

Match 4: Winner Match 2 vs. Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.

Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central Sectional

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Match 1: Hammond Academy vs. River Forest, late

Match 2: Morton vs. EC Central, late

Thursday, Oct. 1

Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart Sectional

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Match 1: Merrillville 5, Andrean 0

Match 2: Hobart 5, Lake Station 0

Thursday, Oct. 1

Championship: Merrillville vs. Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte Sectional

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Match 1: New Prairie 3, LaPorte 2

Match 2: Michigan City 4, Marquette 1

Thursday, Oct. 1

Championship: New Prairie vs. Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Munster Sectional

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Match 1: Munster vs. Highland, late

Thursday, Oct. 1

Match 2: Illiana Christian vs. Griffith, 4 p.m.

Match 3: Calumet vs. Winner Match 1, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2

Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 4 p.m.

Portage Sectional

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Match 1: Valparaiso vs. Wheeler, late

Match 2: Chesterton vs. Portage, late

Thursday, Oct. 1

Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 4:30 p.m.

