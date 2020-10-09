Fall prep pairings

Football
Class 6A
Sectional 1
Oct. 30
G1: Lake Central at Lafayette Jefferson
G2: Crown Point at Merrillville
Nov. 6
Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Sectional 2
Oct. 30
G1: Penn at Chesterton
G2: Elkhart at Portage
Nov. 6
Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Class 5A
Sectional 9
Oct. 30
G1: Michigan City at Valparaiso
G2: Munster at LaPorte
Nov. 6
Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Class 4A
Sectional 17
Oct. 23
G1: EC Central at West Side
G2: Hobart at Gavit
G3: Griffith at Highland
G4: Morton at Lowell
Oct. 30
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 6
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Sectional 18
Oct. 23
G1: SB St. Joseph at SB Clay
G2: Logansport at SB Riley
G3: New Prairie at Plymouth
G4: Kankakee Valley at Culver Academies
Oct. 30
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 6
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Oct. 23
G1: Calumet at Hammond
G2: Knox at Benton Central
G3: Hanover Central at Twin Lakes
G4: River Forest at Clark
Oct. 30
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Nov. 6
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Oct. 23
G1: Andrean at Boone Grove
G2: Whiting at Bishop Noll
G3: Wheeler at North Newton
G4: Bowman at Rensselaer
Oct. 30
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 6
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Class A
Sectional 41
Oct. 23
G1: Winamac at South Central
G2: Culver Community at Lake Station
G3: North Judson at West Central
Oct. 30
G4: South Newton at G1 Winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Nov. 6
Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner
Boys Soccer
Class 3A
Highland Sectional
Thursday
Munster 6, Lowell 0
Lake Central 4, Morton 3 (OT)
Saturday
Championship: Munster vs. Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Crown Point Sectional
Saturday
Championship: Crown Point vs. Chesterton, 7 p.m., wwww.rrsn.com (video)
South Bend Riley Sectional
Saturday
Championship: Plymouth vs. SB Riley, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Griffith Sectional
Saturday
Championship: Clark vs. Griffith, 7 p.m.
West Lafayette Sectional
Saturday
Championship: Rensselaer vs. West Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Class A
Covenant Christian Sectional
Saturday
Championship: Illiana Christian vs. Kouts, 7 p.m.
LaVille Sectional
Saturday
Championship: Marquette vs. Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Class 3A
Lake Central Sectional
Saturday
Championship: Crown Point vs. Highland, 2 p.m.
Chesterton Sectional
Saturday
Championship: Chesterton vs. Valparaiso, 2 p.m., wwww.rrsn.com (video)
South Bend Adams Sectional
Saturday
Championship: SB Adams vs. SB St. Joseph, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Hanover Central Sectional
Saturday
Championship: Hanover Central vs. Wheeler, 2 p.m.
Kankakee Valley Sectional
Saturday
Championship: West Lafayette vs. Kankakee Valley, 2 p.m., wwww.rrsn.com (video)
Class A
Andrean Sectional
Saturday
Championship: Andrean vs. Boone Grove, 2 p.m.
Kouts Sectional
Saturday
Championship: Kouts vs. Covenant Christian, 2 p.m.
Boys Tennis
LaPorte Semistate
Saturday
Championship 1: Bremen vs. Carmel, 11 a.m.
Championship 2: SB St. Joseph vs. Munster, 11 a.m.
Girls Volleyball
Class 4A
Michigan City Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 15
M1: Mishawaka vs. SB Riley, 5:30 p.m.
M2: SB Adams vs. Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
M3: LaPorte vs. Winner M1, 10 a.m.
M4: Plymouth vs. Winner M2, 11:30 a.m.
Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 7 p.m.
Munster Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 13
M1: West Side vs. Highland, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15
M2: EC Central vs. Morton, 5:30 p.m.
M3: Merrillville vs. Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
M4: Munster vs. Winner M1, 10 a.m.
M5: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3, 11:30 a.m.
Championship: Winner M4 vs. Winner M5, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 15
M1: Lowell vs. Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
M2: Valparaiso vs. Hobart, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
M3: Portage vs. Winner M1, 11 a.m.
M4: Crown Point vs. Winner M2, 12:30 p.m.
Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Griffith Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 15
M1: Calumet vs. Griffith, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
M2: Hammond vs. Clark, 10 a.m.
M3: Gavit vs. Winner M1, noon
Championship: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 15
M1: Wheeler vs. Knox, 6 p.m.
M2: Hanover Central vs. River Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
M3: Culver Academies vs. Winner M1, 10 a.m.
M4: Kankakee Valley vs. Winner M2, noon
Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Andrean Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 15
M1: Bowman vs. Lake Station, 5:30 p.m.
M2: Bishop Noll vs. Whiting, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
M3: Illiana Christian vs. Winner M1, 11 a.m.
M4: Andrean vs. Winner M2, 2 p.m.
Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 15
M1: Winamac vs. Boone Grove, 5:30 p.m.
M2: North Newton vs. North Judson, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
M3: Hebron vs. Winner M1, 9:30 a.m.
M4: Rensselaer vs. Winner M2, 11:30 a.m.
Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 6 p.m.
Bremen Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 15
M1: South Central vs. Bremen, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
M2: Rochester vs. LaVille, 11 a.m.
M3: Westville vs. Winner M1, 1 p.m.
Championship: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3, 7 p.m.
Class A
Washington Twp. Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 13
M1: Hammond Academy vs. Kouts, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15
M2: Morgan Twp. vs. Washington Twp., 5:30 p.m.
M3: Marquette vs. Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
M4: 21st Century vs. Winner M1, 11 a.m.
M5: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3, noon
Championship: Winner M4 vs. Winner M5, 7 p.m.
Oregon-Davis Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 15
M1: LaCrosse vs. Triton, 5 p.m.
M2: Culver Community vs. Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
M3: Argos vs. Winner M1, 9:30 a.m.
M4: West Central vs. Winner M2, 11:30 a.m.
Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 6 p.m.
