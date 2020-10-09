 Skip to main content
Fall prep pairings
Fall prep pairings

  • Updated
Soccer stock

Soccer

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

Football

Class 6A

Sectional 1

Oct. 30

G1: Lake Central at Lafayette Jefferson

G2: Crown Point at Merrillville

Nov. 6

Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Sectional 2

Oct. 30

G1: Penn at Chesterton

G2: Elkhart at Portage

Nov. 6

Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Class 5A

Sectional 9

Oct. 30

G1: Michigan City at Valparaiso

G2: Munster at LaPorte

Nov. 6

Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Oct. 23

G1: EC Central at West Side

G2: Hobart at Gavit

G3: Griffith at Highland

G4: Morton at Lowell

Oct. 30

Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 6

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner

Sectional 18

Oct. 23

G1: SB St. Joseph at SB Clay

G2: Logansport at SB Riley

G3: New Prairie at Plymouth

G4: Kankakee Valley at Culver Academies

Oct. 30

Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 6

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Oct. 23

G1: Calumet at Hammond

G2: Knox at Benton Central

G3: Hanover Central at Twin Lakes

G4: River Forest at Clark

Oct. 30

Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Game 6: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Nov. 6

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Oct. 23

G1: Andrean at Boone Grove

G2: Whiting at Bishop Noll

G3: Wheeler at North Newton

G4: Bowman at Rensselaer

Oct. 30

Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 6

Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner

Class A

Sectional 41

Oct. 23

G1: Winamac at South Central

G2: Culver Community at Lake Station

G3: North Judson at West Central

Oct. 30

G4: South Newton at G1 Winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Nov. 6

Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner

Boys Soccer

Class 3A

Highland Sectional

Thursday

Munster 6, Lowell 0

Lake Central 4, Morton 3 (OT)

Saturday

Championship: Munster vs. Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Crown Point Sectional

Saturday

Championship: Crown Point vs. Chesterton, 7 p.m., wwww.rrsn.com (video)

South Bend Riley Sectional

Saturday

Championship: Plymouth vs. SB Riley, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Griffith Sectional

Saturday

Championship: Clark vs. Griffith, 7 p.m.

West Lafayette Sectional

Saturday

Championship: Rensselaer vs. West Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Class A

Covenant Christian Sectional

Saturday

Championship: Illiana Christian vs. Kouts, 7 p.m.

LaVille Sectional

Saturday

Championship: Marquette vs. Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Class 3A

Lake Central Sectional

Saturday

Championship: Crown Point vs. Highland, 2 p.m.

Chesterton Sectional

Saturday

Championship: Chesterton vs. Valparaiso, 2 p.m., wwww.rrsn.com (video)

South Bend Adams Sectional

Saturday

Championship: SB Adams vs. SB St. Joseph, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Hanover Central Sectional

Saturday

Championship: Hanover Central vs. Wheeler, 2 p.m.

Kankakee Valley Sectional

Saturday

Championship: West Lafayette vs. Kankakee Valley, 2 p.m., wwww.rrsn.com (video)

Class A

Andrean Sectional

Saturday

Championship: Andrean vs. Boone Grove, 2 p.m.

Kouts Sectional

Saturday

Championship: Kouts vs. Covenant Christian, 2 p.m.

Boys Tennis

LaPorte Semistate

Saturday

Championship 1: Bremen vs. Carmel, 11 a.m.

Championship 2: SB St. Joseph vs. Munster, 11 a.m.

Girls Volleyball

Class 4A

Michigan City Sectional

Thursday, Oct. 15

M1: Mishawaka vs. SB Riley, 5:30 p.m.

M2: SB Adams vs. Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

M3: LaPorte vs. Winner M1, 10 a.m.

M4: Plymouth vs. Winner M2, 11:30 a.m.

Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 7 p.m.

Munster Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 13

M1: West Side vs. Highland, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15

M2: EC Central vs. Morton, 5:30 p.m.

M3: Merrillville vs. Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

M4: Munster vs. Winner M1, 10 a.m.

M5: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3, 11:30 a.m.

Championship: Winner M4 vs. Winner M5, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso Sectional

Thursday, Oct. 15

M1: Lowell vs. Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

M2: Valparaiso vs. Hobart, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

M3: Portage vs. Winner M1, 11 a.m.

M4: Crown Point vs. Winner M2, 12:30 p.m.

Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Griffith Sectional

Thursday, Oct. 15

M1: Calumet vs. Griffith, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

M2: Hammond vs. Clark, 10 a.m.

M3: Gavit vs. Winner M1, noon

Championship: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central Sectional

Thursday, Oct. 15

M1: Wheeler vs. Knox, 6 p.m.

M2: Hanover Central vs. River Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

M3: Culver Academies vs. Winner M1, 10 a.m.

M4: Kankakee Valley vs. Winner M2, noon

Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Andrean Sectional

Thursday, Oct. 15

M1: Bowman vs. Lake Station, 5:30 p.m.

M2: Bishop Noll vs. Whiting, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

M3: Illiana Christian vs. Winner M1, 11 a.m.

M4: Andrean vs. Winner M2, 2 p.m.

Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove Sectional

Thursday, Oct. 15

M1: Winamac vs. Boone Grove, 5:30 p.m.

M2: North Newton vs. North Judson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

M3: Hebron vs. Winner M1, 9:30 a.m.

M4: Rensselaer vs. Winner M2, 11:30 a.m.

Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 6 p.m.

Bremen Sectional

Thursday, Oct. 15

M1: South Central vs. Bremen, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

M2: Rochester vs. LaVille, 11 a.m.

M3: Westville vs. Winner M1, 1 p.m.

Championship: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3, 7 p.m.

Class A

Washington Twp. Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 13

M1: Hammond Academy vs. Kouts, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15

M2: Morgan Twp. vs. Washington Twp., 5:30 p.m.

M3: Marquette vs. Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

M4: 21st Century vs. Winner M1, 11 a.m.

M5: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3, noon

Championship: Winner M4 vs. Winner M5, 7 p.m.

Oregon-Davis Sectional

Thursday, Oct. 15

M1: LaCrosse vs. Triton, 5 p.m.

M2: Culver Community vs. Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

M3: Argos vs. Winner M1, 9:30 a.m.

M4: West Central vs. Winner M2, 11:30 a.m.

Championship: Winner M3 vs. Winner M4, 6 p.m.

