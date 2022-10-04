Fall prep pairings

Boys Soccer
Class 3A
Lake Central Sectional
Monday, Oct. 3
Lake Central 9, EC Central 0
Hammond Central 3, Highland 0
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Match 3: Lake Central vs. Hammond Central, 5 p.m.
Match 4: Munster vs. Morton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 7 p.m.
Hobart Sectional
Monday, Oct. 3
Valparaiso 11, Kankakee Valley 0
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Hobart 3, Crown Point 2
Match 3: Lowell vs. Portage, late
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Match 4: Merrillville vs. Vaklparaiso, 5 p.m.
Match 5: Hobart vs. Winner Match 3, 7 p.m., (video) IHSAAtv.org
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5, 7 p.m.
South Bend Adams Sectional
Monday, Oct. 3
South Bend Adams 3, New Prairie 0
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Penn 2, Chesterton 1
Match 3: South Bend Riley vs. Michigan City, late
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Match 4: LaPorte vs. South Bend Adams, 4 p.m.
Match 5: Penn vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Illiana Christian Sectional
Monday, Oct. 3
Illiana Christian 9, Griffith 0
Boone Grove 2, Hanover Central 1
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Match 3: Illiana Christian vs. Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Match 4: Bishop Noll vs. River Forest, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 7 p.m.
Class A
Wheeler Sectional
Monday, Oct. 3
DeMotte Christian 1, Kouts 1 (DeMotte Christian wins in shootout)
Wheeler 2, Andrean 0
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Match 3: DeMotte Christian vs. Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Match 4: Hammond Academy vs. Hebron, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Marquette Sectional
Monday, Oct. 3
Marquette 10, Oregon-Davis 1
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Morgan Township 12, Westville 0
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Match 3: Washington Twp. vs. Marquette, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Morgan Township vs. Winner Match 3, 2 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Class 3A
Hammond Central Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Match 1: Morton vs. Munster, late
Thursday, Oct. 6
Match 2: EC Central vs. Hammond Central 5 p.m.
Match 3: Lake Central vs. Winner Match 1, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 2 p.m.
Portage Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Match 1: Crown Point vs. Valparaiso, late
Match 2: Hobart vs. Merrillville, late
Thursday, Oct. 6
Match 3: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.
Match 4: Chesterton vs. Portage, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 2 p.m., (video) IHSAAtv.org
South Bend St. Joseph Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Match 1: Mishawaka vs. South Bend St. Joseph, late
Match 2: Michigan City vs. Penn, late
Thursday, Oct. 6
Match 3: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 4 p.m.
Match 4: South Bend Adams vs. LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Highland Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Match 1: River Forest vs. Hanover Central, late
Match 2: Lowell vs. Highland, late
Thursday, Oct. 6
Match 3: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.
Match 4: Griffith vs. Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 2 p.m.
Kankakee Valley Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Match 1: Kankakee Valley vs. West Lafayette, late
Thursday, Oct. 6
Match 2: Rensselaer vs. Twin Lakes, 5 p.m.
Match 3: New Prairie vs. Winner Match 1, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 2 p.m.
Class A
DeMotte Christian Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Andrean 1, Wheeler 0
Match 2: Illiana Christian vs. DeMotte Christian, late
Thursday, Oct. 6
Match 3: Andrean vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.
Match 4: Hebron vs. Bishop Noll 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 2 p.m.
Kouts Sectional
Monday, Oct. 3
Kouts 5, Washington Twp. 0
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Morgan Township 8, Westville 0
Thursday, Oct. 6
Match 3: Marquette vs. Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Morgan Township vs. Winner Match 3, 2 p.m
Boys Tennis
Munster Regional
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Hobart 4, Morton 1
Munster 5, Crown Point 0
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Hobart vs. Munster, championship, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte Regional
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Chesterton vs. LaPorte, late
Penn vs. South Bend St. Joseph, late
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Championship, 4:30 p.m.