Fall prep pairings

Soccer
Times file photo

Boys Soccer

Class 3A

Lake Central Sectional

Monday, Oct. 3

Lake Central 9, EC Central 0

Hammond Central 3, Highland 0

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Match 3: Lake Central vs. Hammond Central, 5 p.m.

Match 4: Munster vs. Morton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 7 p.m.

Hobart Sectional

Monday, Oct. 3

Valparaiso 11, Kankakee Valley 0

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Hobart 3, Crown Point 2

Match 3: Lowell vs. Portage, late

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Match 4: Merrillville vs. Vaklparaiso, 5 p.m.

Match 5: Hobart vs. Winner Match 3, 7 p.m., (video) IHSAAtv.org

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5, 7 p.m.

South Bend Adams Sectional

Monday, Oct. 3

South Bend Adams 3, New Prairie 0

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Penn 2, Chesterton 1

Match 3: South Bend Riley vs. Michigan City, late

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Match 4: LaPorte vs. South Bend Adams, 4 p.m.

Match 5: Penn vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Illiana Christian Sectional

Monday, Oct. 3

Illiana Christian 9, Griffith 0

Boone Grove 2, Hanover Central 1

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Match 3: Illiana Christian vs. Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Match 4: Bishop Noll vs. River Forest, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 7 p.m.

Class A

Wheeler Sectional

Monday, Oct. 3

DeMotte Christian 1, Kouts 1 (DeMotte Christian wins in shootout)

Wheeler 2, Andrean 0

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Match 3: DeMotte Christian vs. Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Match 4: Hammond Academy vs. Hebron, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.

Marquette Sectional

Monday, Oct. 3

Marquette 10, Oregon-Davis 1

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Morgan Township 12, Westville 0

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Match 3: Washington Twp. vs. Marquette, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Morgan Township vs. Winner Match 3, 2 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Class 3A

Hammond Central Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Match 1: Morton vs. Munster, late

Thursday, Oct. 6

Match 2: EC Central vs. Hammond Central 5 p.m.

Match 3: Lake Central vs. Winner Match 1, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 2 p.m.

Portage Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Match 1: Crown Point vs. Valparaiso, late

Match 2: Hobart vs. Merrillville, late

Thursday, Oct. 6

Match 3: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.

Match 4: Chesterton vs. Portage, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 2 p.m., (video) IHSAAtv.org

South Bend St. Joseph Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Match 1: Mishawaka vs. South Bend St. Joseph, late

Match 2: Michigan City vs. Penn, late

Thursday, Oct. 6

Match 3: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 4 p.m.

Match 4: South Bend Adams vs. LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Highland Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Match 1: River Forest vs. Hanover Central, late

Match 2: Lowell vs. Highland, late

Thursday, Oct. 6

Match 3: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.

Match 4: Griffith vs. Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 2 p.m.

Kankakee Valley Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Match 1: Kankakee Valley vs. West Lafayette, late

Thursday, Oct. 6

Match 2: Rensselaer vs. Twin Lakes, 5 p.m.

Match 3: New Prairie vs. Winner Match 1, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 2 p.m.

Class A

DeMotte Christian Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Andrean 1, Wheeler 0

Match 2: Illiana Christian vs. DeMotte Christian, late

Thursday, Oct. 6

Match 3: Andrean vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.

Match 4: Hebron vs. Bishop Noll 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 2 p.m.

Kouts Sectional

Monday, Oct. 3

Kouts 5, Washington Twp. 0

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Morgan Township 8, Westville 0

Thursday, Oct. 6

Match 3: Marquette vs. Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Morgan Township vs. Winner Match 3, 2 p.m

Boys Tennis

Munster Regional

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Hobart 4, Morton 1

Munster 5, Crown Point 0

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Hobart vs. Munster, championship, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte Regional

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Chesterton vs. LaPorte, late

Penn vs. South Bend St. Joseph, late

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

