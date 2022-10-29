 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate

Fall prep pairings

  • 0
Soccer
Times file photo

Football

Indiana sectionals

Friday, Oct. 28

Class 6A

Sectional 1

Crown Point 44, Portage 14

Lafayette Jefferson 34, Lake Central 28 (OT)

Class 5A

Sectional 9

Merrillville 55, Munster 20

Hammond Central 27, Morton 26

Sectional 10

Valparaiso 42, LaPorte 3

Chesterton 28, Michigan City 20

People are also reading…

Class 4A

Sectional 17

New Prairie 42, Lowell 6

Hobart 42, Highland 25

Class 3A

Sectional 25

West Lafayette 52, Calumet 12

Hanover Central 42, Griffith 21

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Andrean 28, LaVille 6

Bremen 53, Lake Station 7

Class A

Sectional 41

Culver Community 61, South Central 0

North Judson 25, Triton 6

Friday, Nov. 4

Class 6A

Sectional 1

Lafayette Jefferson at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A 

Sectional 9

Merrillville at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Sectional 10

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Class 4A

Sectional 17

New Prairie at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Sectional 25

West Lafayette at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana Girls Volleyball

Saturday, Oct. 29

Frankfort Semistate

Class 4A

Hamilton Southeastern 25-25-25, Lake Central 15-13-23

Class 2A

Wapahani 25-25-16-20-15, Andrean 15-15-25-25-10

Illinois Girls Volleyball

Class 3A

Joliet Catholic Sectional

Monday, Oct. 31

M1: Lemont vs. Providence, 6 p.m.

M2: Joliet Catholic vs. Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Championship: Winner M1 vs. Winner M2, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Hinsdale South Super-Sectional

Winner St. Laurence Sectional vs. Winner Joliet Catholic Sectional, 6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fall prep pairings

Fall prep pairings

Here are pairings for boys football, and Indiana and Illinois girls volleyball.

Prep honors

Prep honors

Here are the selections for the 2022 Greater South Shore All-Conference boys and girls soccer teams.

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Fall prep pairings

Fall prep pairings

Here are pairings for boys football, girls soccer and Indiana and Illinois girls volleyball.

Fall prep pairings

Fall prep pairings

Here are pairings for boys football, and Indiana and Illinois girls volleyball.

Fall prep pairings

Fall prep pairings

Here are pairings for boys football, and Indiana and Illinois girls volleyball.

Fall prep pairings

Fall prep pairings

Here are pairings for boys football, and Indiana and Illinois girls volleyball.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts