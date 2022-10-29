Fall prep pairings

Football
Indiana sectionals
Friday, Oct. 28
Class 6A
Sectional 1
Crown Point 44, Portage 14
Lafayette Jefferson 34, Lake Central 28 (OT)
Class 5A
Sectional 9
Merrillville 55, Munster 20
Hammond Central 27, Morton 26
Sectional 10
Valparaiso 42, LaPorte 3
Chesterton 28, Michigan City 20
Class 4A
Sectional 17
New Prairie 42, Lowell 6
Hobart 42, Highland 25
Class 3A
Sectional 25
West Lafayette 52, Calumet 12
Hanover Central 42, Griffith 21
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Andrean 28, LaVille 6
Bremen 53, Lake Station 7
Class A
Sectional 41
Culver Community 61, South Central 0
North Judson 25, Triton 6
Friday, Nov. 4
Class 6A
Sectional 1
Lafayette Jefferson at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Sectional 9
Merrillville at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Sectional 10
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Class 4A
Sectional 17
New Prairie at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Sectional 25
West Lafayette at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana Girls Volleyball
Saturday, Oct. 29
Frankfort Semistate
Class 4A
Hamilton Southeastern 25-25-25, Lake Central 15-13-23
Class 2A
Wapahani 25-25-16-20-15, Andrean 15-15-25-25-10
Illinois Girls Volleyball
Class 3A
Joliet Catholic Sectional
Monday, Oct. 31
M1: Lemont vs. Providence, 6 p.m.
M2: Joliet Catholic vs. Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Championship: Winner M1 vs. Winner M2, 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4
Hinsdale South Super-Sectional
Winner St. Laurence Sectional vs. Winner Joliet Catholic Sectional, 6 p.m.