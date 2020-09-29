Fall prep pairings

Boys Tennis
Crown Point Sectional
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Match 1: Kankakee Valley vs. Rensselaer, 4:15 p.m.
Match 2: Lowell vs. Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Match 3: Hanover Central vs. Winner Match 1, 4:15 p.m.
Match 4: Winner Match 2 vs. Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6:30 p.m.
EC Central Sectional
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Match 1: Hammond Academy vs. River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Match 2: Morton vs. EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart Sectional
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Match 1: Andrean vs. Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Match 2: Hobart vs. Lake Station, 4:30 p.m
Thursday, Oct. 1
Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte Sectional
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Match 1: New Prairie vs. LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Match 2: Marquette Catholic vs. Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 4:30 p.m.
Munster Sectional
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Match 1: Munster vs. Highland, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Match 2: Illiana Christian vs. Griffith, 4 p.m.
Match 3: Calumet vs. Winner Match 1, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2
Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 4 p.m.
Portage Sectional
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Match 1: Valparaiso vs. Wheeler, 4:30 p.m
Match 2: Chesterton vs. Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 4:30 p.m.
