Fall prep pairings
Fall prep pairings

  • Updated
Tennis
Boys Tennis

Crown Point Sectional

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Match 1: Lowell vs. Hanover Central, 4:15 p.m.

Match 2: Kankakee Valley vs. Rensselaer, 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Match 3: Crown Point vs. Winner Match 1, 4:15 p.m.

Match 4: Winner Match 2 vs. Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.

Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central Sectional

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Match 1: EC Central vs. Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Match 2: Morton vs. Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Match 3: River Forest vs. Winner Match 1, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart Sectional

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Match 1: Hobart vs. Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Match 2: Merrillville vs. Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte Sectional

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Match 1: New Prairie vs. Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Match 2: LaPorte vs. Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 4:30 p.m.

Munster Sectional

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Match 1: Highland vs. Illiana Christian, 4 p.m.

Match 2: Griffith vs. Munster, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 4 p.m.

Portage Sectional

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Match 1: Portage vs. Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Match 2: Valparaiso vs. Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 4:30 p.m.

