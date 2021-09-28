Fall prep pairings

Boys Tennis
Crown Point Sectional
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Match 1: Lowell vs. Hanover Central, 4:15 p.m.
Match 2: Kankakee Valley vs. Rensselaer, 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Match 3: Crown Point vs. Winner Match 1, 4:15 p.m.
Match 4: Winner Match 2 vs. Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.
Championship: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6:30 p.m.
EC Central Sectional
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Match 1: EC Central vs. Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Match 2: Morton vs. Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Match 3: River Forest vs. Winner Match 1, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart Sectional
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Match 1: Hobart vs. Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Match 2: Merrillville vs. Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte Sectional
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Match 1: New Prairie vs. Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Match 2: LaPorte vs. Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 4:30 p.m.
Munster Sectional
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Match 1: Highland vs. Illiana Christian, 4 p.m.
Match 2: Griffith vs. Munster, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 4 p.m.
Portage Sectional
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Match 1: Portage vs. Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Match 2: Valparaiso vs. Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 4:30 p.m.