Fall prep pairings

Boys Soccer
Class 3A
Lake Central Sectional
Saturday, Oct. 9
Championship: Lake Central vs. Munster, 2 p.m.
Chesterton Sectional
Saturday, Oct. 9
Championship: Hobart vs. Chesterton, 2 p.m., IHSAATV.org
South Bend Adams Sectional
Saturday, Oct. 9
Championship: SB Adams vs. Plymouth, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Wheeler Sectional
Saturday, Oct. 9
Championship: Griffith vs. Wheeler, 2 p.m.
West Lafayette Sectional
Saturday, Oct. 9
Championship: Rensselaer vs. West Lafayette, 1 p.m.
Class A
Illiana Christian Sectional
Saturday, Oct. 9
Championship: Illiana Christian vs. Hebron, 2 p.m.
LaVille Sectional
Saturday, Oct. 9
Championship: Washington Twp. vs. Trinity, 2 p.m.
.
Girls Soccer
3A
Munster Sectional
Thursday
Highland 1, Munster 0 (Highland wins w/PKs, 6-5)
Crown Point 3, Lake Central 0
Saturday, Oct. 9
Championship: Highland vs. Crown Point, 7 p.m.
South Bend Riley Sectional
Thursday
Mishawaka 8, SB Riley 2
SB St. Joseph 3, SB Adams 0
Saturday, Oct. 9
Championship: Mishawaka vs. SB St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso Sectional
Thursday
Valparaiso 4, Portage 0
Chesterton 13, Merrillville 0
Saturday, Oct. 9
Championship: Valparaiso vs. Chesterton, 7 p.m., IHSAATV.org
2A
Wheeler Sectional
Thursday
Championship: Hanover Central 3, Griffith 0
Kankakee Valley
Thursday
West Lafayette 9, Benton Central 1
Kankakee Valley 2, Lowell 2 (KV wins w/PKs)
Saturday, Oct. 9
Championship: West Lafayette vs. Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., IHSAATV.org
Class A
Andrean Sectional
Thursday
Rensselaer 3, Illiana Christian 0
Andrean 6, Bishop Noll 0
Saturday, Oct. 9
Championship: Rensselaer vs. Andrean, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian Sectional
Thursday
Trinity 5, Kouts 0
Covenant Christian 3, Washington Twp. 0
Saturday, Oct. 9
Championship: Trinity vs. Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
.
Boys Tennis
Saturday, Oct. 9
Culver Academies Semi-State
Munster vs. Bremen, 11 a.m.
Carmel vs. SB St. Joseph, 11 a.m.