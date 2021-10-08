 Skip to main content
Fall prep pairings
Fall prep pairings

Tennis
Boys Soccer

Class 3A

Lake Central Sectional

Saturday, Oct. 9

Championship: Lake Central vs. Munster, 2 p.m.

Chesterton Sectional

Saturday, Oct. 9

Championship: Hobart vs. Chesterton, 2 p.m., IHSAATV.org

South Bend Adams Sectional

Saturday, Oct. 9

Championship: SB Adams vs. Plymouth, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Wheeler Sectional

Saturday, Oct. 9

Championship: Griffith vs. Wheeler, 2 p.m.

West Lafayette Sectional

Saturday, Oct. 9

Championship: Rensselaer vs. West Lafayette, 1 p.m.

Class A

Illiana Christian Sectional

Saturday, Oct. 9

Championship: Illiana Christian vs. Hebron, 2 p.m.

LaVille Sectional

Saturday, Oct. 9

Championship: Washington Twp. vs. Trinity, 2 p.m.

Girls Soccer

3A

Munster Sectional

Thursday

Highland 1, Munster 0 (Highland wins w/PKs, 6-5)

Crown Point 3, Lake Central 0

Saturday, Oct. 9

Championship: Highland vs. Crown Point, 7 p.m.

South Bend Riley Sectional

Thursday

Mishawaka 8, SB Riley 2

SB St. Joseph 3, SB Adams 0

Saturday, Oct. 9

Championship: Mishawaka vs. SB St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso Sectional

Thursday

Valparaiso 4, Portage 0

Chesterton 13, Merrillville 0

Saturday, Oct. 9

Championship: Valparaiso vs. Chesterton, 7 p.m., IHSAATV.org

2A

Wheeler Sectional

Thursday

Championship: Hanover Central 3, Griffith 0

Kankakee Valley

Thursday

West Lafayette 9, Benton Central 1

Kankakee Valley 2, Lowell 2 (KV wins w/PKs) 

Saturday, Oct. 9

Championship: West Lafayette vs. Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., IHSAATV.org

Class A

Andrean Sectional

Thursday

Rensselaer 3, Illiana Christian 0

Andrean 6, Bishop Noll 0

Saturday, Oct. 9

Championship: Rensselaer vs. Andrean, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian Sectional

Thursday

Trinity 5, Kouts 0

Covenant Christian 3, Washington Twp. 0

Saturday, Oct. 9

Championship: Trinity vs. Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Saturday, Oct. 9

Culver Academies Semi-State

Munster vs. Bremen, 11 a.m.

Carmel vs. SB St. Joseph, 11 a.m.

