Boys Soccer
Saturday
Class 3A
Penn Regional
South Bend Adams vs. Lake Central, 9 a.m., www.rrsn.com
Chesterton vs. Northridge, 11 a.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), http://www.rrsn.com
Championship, 6 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Class 2A
Mishawaka Marian Regional
West Noble vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 9 a.m.
West Lafayette vs. Griffith, 11 a.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class A
Argos Regional
Bethany Christian vs. Morgan Twp., 9 a.m.
Argos vs. Andrean, 11 a.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Saturday
Class 3A
South Bend Adams Regional
Penn vs. Valparaiso, 9 a.m.
Munster vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 11 a.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Plymouth Regional
West Lafayette vs. Mishawaka Marian, 9 a.m.
Wheeler vs. DeKalb, 11 a.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Championship, 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com
Class A
LaVille Regional
Argos vs. Bethany Christian, 9 a.m.
Covenant Christian vs. Boone Grove, 11 a.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
State finals
Friday
Quarterfinals
Columbus North 4, Westview 1
Carmel 4, Evansville Reitz 1
Terre Haute South 3, Munster 2
Indpls. North Central 3, Zionsville 2
Saturday
Semifinals
At Indpls. North Central
Match 5: Columbus North vs. Carmel, 9 a.m.
Match 6, Terre Haute South vs. Indpls. North Central, 9 a.m.
Championship
At Indpls. North Central
Match 7, Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 1 p.m.
Individual state tournament
Saturday
Portage Regional
Singles
Match 1: Leyton Noerenberg (Crown Point) vs. Joel Mast (West Noble)
Match 2: Robert Ford (Wabash) vs. Daniel Pries (South Bend St. Joseph)
Championship: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner.
Doubles
Match 1: Charles Tomaga-Nicholas Kolopanis (Hobart) vs. Landon Holland-John Wysong (NorthWood)
Championship: Match 1 winner vs. Shay Kyser-Mason Porter (Bremen).
Girls Volleyball
4A
Crown Point Sectional
Round 1
Thursday
Crown Point 25-25-25, Lowell 13-13-9
Valparaiso 25-25-25, Hobart 10-15-5
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Chesterton vs. Crown Point, 11 a.m.
Match 6, Portage vs. Valparaiso, 12:30 p.m.
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
EC Central Sectional
Round 1
Tuesday
Morton 25-25-18-15-15, West Side, 11-12-25-25-12
Thursday
Lake Central 25-21-25-18-15, Highland 22-25-15-25-8
Munster 25-25-25, Merrillville 5-11-10
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, EC Central vs. Morton, 11 a.m.
Match 6, Lake Central vs. Munster, 1 p.m.
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
Mishawaka Sectional
Round 1
Thursday
LaPorte 25-25-25, SB Adams 12-12-8
Michigan City 25-25-25, SB Riley 19-13-10
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Plymouth vs. LaPorte, 10 a.m.
Match 6, Mishawaka vs. Michigan City, 11 a.m.
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 6 p.m.
3A
Griffith Sectional
Round 1
Thursday
Griffith 25-25-25, Calumet 16-12-16
Gavit 25-25-25, Gary Lighthouse 9-13-9
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Hammond vs. Griffith, 11 a.m.
Match 6, Clark vs. Gavit, 12:30 p.m.
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley Sectional
Round 1
Thursday
Culver Academies 25-25-25, Knox 11-10-17
Kankakee Valley 25-25-25, River Forest 5-12-7
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Hanover Central vs. Culver Academies, 10 a.m.
Match 6, Wheeler vs. Kankakee Valley, noon
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
2A
Andrean Sectional
Round 1
Thursday
Whiting 25-25-25, Lake Station 10-14-19
Bowman 25-25-25, Roosevelt 0-0-0
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Bishop Noll vs. Whiting, 11 a.m.
Match 6, Andrean vs. Bowman, noon
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
Bremen
Round 1
Thursday
Bremen 25-25-25, Westville 20-10-19
South Central 25-25-25, SB Academy 10-11-11
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, LaVille vs. Bremen, 10 a.m.
Match 6, Rochester vs. South Central, 11 a.m.
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 6 p.m.
Rensselaer Sectional
Round 1
Thursday
North Judson 25-25-25, North Newton 17-17-22
Rensselaer 25-25-25, Hebron 23-15-14
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Boone Grove vs. North Judson, 11 a.m.
Match 6, Winamac vs. Rensselaer, 12:30 p.m.
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
1A
Morgan Twp. Sectional
Round 1
Tuesday
Morgan Twp. 25-25-25 Hammond Academy 2-10-11
Thursday
Marquette 15-25-25-25, Washington Twp. 25-23-22-16
Covenant Christian 25-25-25, 21st Century 9-8-12
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Kouts vs. Morgan Twp., 11 a.m.
Match 6, Marquette vs. Covenant Christian, noon
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
West Central Sectional
Round 1
Thursday
Oregon-Davis 25-25-25, LaCrosse 21-17-15
West Central 25-16-25-25, Argos 21-25-14-10
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Culver Community vs. Oregon-Davis, 10 a.m.
Match 6, Triton vs. West Central, 11:30 p.m.
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 6 p.m.