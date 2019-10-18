{{featured_button_text}}
Tennis

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Boys Soccer

Saturday

Class 3A

Penn Regional

South Bend Adams vs. Lake Central, 9 a.m., www.rrsn.com

Chesterton vs. Northridge, 11 a.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), http://www.rrsn.com

Championship, 6 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Class 2A

Mishawaka Marian Regional

West Noble vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 9 a.m.

West Lafayette vs. Griffith, 11 a.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Class A 

Argos Regional

Bethany Christian vs. Morgan Twp., 9 a.m.

Argos vs. Andrean, 11 a.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Saturday

Class 3A

South Bend Adams Regional

Penn vs. Valparaiso, 9 a.m.

Munster vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 11 a.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Plymouth Regional

West Lafayette vs. Mishawaka Marian, 9 a.m.

Wheeler vs. DeKalb, 11 a.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Championship, 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com

Class A

LaVille Regional

Argos vs. Bethany Christian, 9 a.m.

Covenant Christian vs. Boone Grove, 11 a.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

State finals

Friday

Quarterfinals

Columbus North 4, Westview 1

Carmel  4, Evansville Reitz 1

Terre Haute South 3, Munster 2

Indpls. North Central 3, Zionsville 2

Saturday

Semifinals

At Indpls. North Central

Match 5: Columbus North vs. Carmel, 9 a.m.

Match 6, Terre Haute South vs. Indpls. North Central, 9 a.m.

Championship

At Indpls. North Central

Match 7, Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 1 p.m.

Individual state tournament

Saturday

Portage Regional

Singles

Match 1: Leyton Noerenberg (Crown Point) vs. Joel Mast (West Noble)

Match 2: Robert Ford (Wabash) vs. Daniel Pries (South Bend St. Joseph)

Championship: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner.

Doubles

Match 1: Charles Tomaga-Nicholas Kolopanis (Hobart) vs. Landon Holland-John Wysong (NorthWood)

Championship: Match 1 winner vs. Shay Kyser-Mason Porter (Bremen).

Girls Volleyball

4A

Crown Point Sectional

Round 1

Thursday

Crown Point 25-25-25, Lowell 13-13-9

Valparaiso 25-25-25, Hobart 10-15-5

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Chesterton vs. Crown Point, 11 a.m.

Match 6, Portage vs. Valparaiso, 12:30 p.m.

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

EC Central Sectional

Round 1

Tuesday

Morton 25-25-18-15-15, West Side, 11-12-25-25-12

Thursday

Lake Central 25-21-25-18-15, Highland 22-25-15-25-8

Munster 25-25-25, Merrillville 5-11-10

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, EC Central vs. Morton, 11 a.m.

Match 6, Lake Central vs. Munster, 1 p.m.

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

Mishawaka Sectional

Round 1

Thursday

LaPorte 25-25-25, SB Adams 12-12-8

Michigan City 25-25-25, SB Riley 19-13-10

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Plymouth vs. LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Match 6, Mishawaka vs. Michigan City, 11 a.m.

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 6 p.m.

3A

Griffith Sectional

Round 1

Thursday

Griffith 25-25-25, Calumet 16-12-16

Gavit 25-25-25, Gary Lighthouse 9-13-9

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Hammond vs. Griffith, 11 a.m.

Match 6, Clark vs. Gavit, 12:30 p.m.

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley Sectional

Round 1

Thursday

Culver Academies 25-25-25, Knox 11-10-17

Kankakee Valley 25-25-25, River Forest 5-12-7

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Hanover Central vs. Culver Academies, 10 a.m.

Match 6, Wheeler vs. Kankakee Valley, noon

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

2A

Andrean Sectional

Round 1

Thursday

Whiting 25-25-25, Lake Station 10-14-19

Bowman 25-25-25, Roosevelt 0-0-0

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Bishop Noll vs. Whiting, 11 a.m.

Match 6, Andrean vs. Bowman, noon

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

Bremen

Round 1

Thursday

Bremen 25-25-25, Westville 20-10-19

South Central 25-25-25, SB Academy 10-11-11

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, LaVille vs. Bremen, 10 a.m.

Match 6, Rochester vs. South Central, 11 a.m.

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 6 p.m.

Rensselaer Sectional

Round 1

Thursday

North Judson 25-25-25, North Newton 17-17-22

Rensselaer 25-25-25, Hebron 23-15-14

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Boone Grove vs. North Judson, 11 a.m.

Match 6, Winamac vs. Rensselaer, 12:30 p.m.

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

1A

Morgan Twp. Sectional

Round 1

Tuesday

Morgan Twp. 25-25-25 Hammond Academy 2-10-11

Thursday

Marquette 15-25-25-25, Washington Twp. 25-23-22-16

Covenant Christian 25-25-25, 21st Century 9-8-12

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Kouts vs. Morgan Twp., 11 a.m.

Match 6, Marquette vs. Covenant Christian, noon

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

West Central Sectional

Round 1

Thursday

Oregon-Davis 25-25-25, LaCrosse 21-17-15

West Central 25-16-25-25, Argos 21-25-14-10

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Culver Community vs. Oregon-Davis, 10 a.m.

Match 6, Triton vs. West Central, 11:30 p.m.

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 6 p.m.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso. A South Central High School (1984) and Ball State ('89) grad, he’s covered preps most of his career. He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997.