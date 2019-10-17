Boys Soccer
Saturday
Class 3A
Penn Regional
South Bend Adams vs. Lake Central, 9 a.m., www.rrsn.com
Chesterton vs. Northridge, 11 a.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), http://www.rrsn.com
Championship, 6 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Class 2A
Mishawaka Marian Regional
West Noble vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 9 a.m.
West Lafayette vs. Griffith, 11 a.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class A
Argos Regional
Bethany Christian vs. Morgan Twp., 9 a.m.
Argos vs. Andrean, 11 a.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Saturday
Class 3A
South Bend Adams Regional
Penn vs. Valparaiso, 9 a.m.
Munster vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 11 a.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Plymouth Regional
West Lafayette vs. Mishawaka Marian, 9 a.m.
Wheeler vs. DeKalb, 11 a.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Championship, 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com
Class A
LaVille Regional
Argos vs. Bethany Christian, 9 a.m.
Covenant Christian vs. Boone Grove, 11 a.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
State finals
Friday
Quarterfinals
Match 1, Westview vs. Columbus North at Carmel, 11 a.m.
Match 2, Carmel vs. Evansville Reitz at Carmel, 11 a.m.
Match 3, Munster vs. Terre Haute South at Center Grove, 11 a.m.
Match 4, Indpls. North Central vs. Zionsville at Center Grove, 11 a.m.
Saturday
Semifinals
At Indpls. North Central
Match 5, Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 9 a.m.
Match 6, Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 9 a.m.
Championship
At Indpls. North Central
Match 7, Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 1 p.m.
Individual state tournament
Saturday
Portage Regional
Singles
Match 1: Leyton Noerenberg (Crown Point) vs. Joel Mast (West Noble)
Match 2: Robert Ford (Wabash) vs. Daniel Pries (South Bend St. Joseph)
Championship: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner.
Doubles
Match 1: Charles Tomaga-Nicholas Kolopanis (Hobart) vs. Landon Holland-John Wysong (NorthWood)
Championship: Match 1 winner vs. Shay Kyser-Mason Porter (Bremen).
Girls Volleyball
4A
Crown Point Sectional
Round 1
Thursday
Crown Point 25-25-25, Lowell 13-13-9
Valparaiso 25-25-25, Hobart 10-15-5
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Chesterton vs. Crown Point, 11 a.m.
Match 6, Portage vs. Valparaiso, 12:30 p.m.
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
EC Central Sectional
Round 1
Tuesday
Morton 25-25-18-15-15, West Side, 11-12-25-25-12
Thursday
Lake Central 25-21-25-18-15, Highland 22-25-15-25-8
Munster 25-25-25, Merrillville 5-11-10
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, EC Central vs. Morton, 11 a.m.
Match 6, Lake Central vs. Munster, 1 p.m.
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
Mishawaka Sectional
Round 1
Thursday
LaPorte 25-25-25, SB Adams 12-12-8
Michigan City 25-25-25, SB Riley 19-13-10
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Plymouth vs. LaPorte, 10 a.m.
Match 6, Mishawaka vs. Michigan City, 11 a.m.
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 6 p.m.
3A
Griffith Sectional
Round 1
Thursday
Griffith 25-25-25, Calumet 16-12-16
Gavit 25-25-25, Gary Lighthouse 9-13-9
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Hammond vs. Griffith, 11 a.m.
Match 6, Clark vs. Gavit, 12:30 p.m.
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley Sectional
Round 1
Thursday
Culver Academies 25-25-25, Knox 11-10-17
Kankakee Valley 25-25-25, River Forest 5-12-7
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Hanover Central vs. Culver Academies, 10 a.m.
Match 6, Wheeler vs. Kankakee Valley, noon
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
2A
Andrean Sectional
Round 1
Thursday
Whiting 25-25-25, Lake Station 10-14-19
Bowman 25-25-25, Roosevelt 0-0-0
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Bishop Noll vs. Whiting, 11 a.m.
Match 6, Andrean vs. Bowman, noon
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
Bremen
Round 1
Thursday
Bremen 25-25-25, Westville 20-10-19
South Central 25-25-25, SB Academy 10-11-11
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, LaVille vs. Bremen, 10 a.m.
Match 6, Rochester vs. South Central, 11 a.m.
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 6 p.m.
Rensselaer Sectional
Round 1
Thursday
North Judson 25-25-25, North Newton 17-17-22
Rensselaer 25-25-25, Hebron 23-15-14
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Boone Grove vs. North Judson, 11 a.m.
Match 6, Winamac vs. Rensselaer, 12:30 p.m.
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
1A
Morgan Twp. Sectional
Round 1
Tuesday
Morgan Twp. 25-25-25 Hammond Academy 2-10-11
Thursday
Marquette 15-25-25-25, Washington Twp. 25-23-22-16
Covenant Christian 25-25-25, 21st Century 9-8-12
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Kouts vs. Morgan Twp., 11 a.m.
Match 6, Marquette vs. Covenant Christian, noon
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
West Central Sectional
Round 1
Thursday
Oregon-Davis 25-25-25, LaCrosse 21-17-15
West Central 25-16-25-25, Argos 21-25-14-10
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Culver Community vs. Oregon-Davis, 10 a.m.
Match 6, Triton vs. West Central, 11:30 p.m.
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 6 p.m.