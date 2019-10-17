{{featured_button_text}}
Tennis

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Boys Soccer

Saturday

Class 3A

Penn Regional

South Bend Adams vs. Lake Central, 9 a.m., www.rrsn.com

Chesterton vs. Northridge, 11 a.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), http://www.rrsn.com

Championship, 6 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Class 2A

Mishawaka Marian Regional

West Noble vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 9 a.m.

West Lafayette vs. Griffith, 11 a.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Class A 

Argos Regional

Bethany Christian vs. Morgan Twp., 9 a.m.

Argos vs. Andrean, 11 a.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Saturday

Class 3A

South Bend Adams Regional

Penn vs. Valparaiso, 9 a.m.

Munster vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 11 a.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Plymouth Regional

West Lafayette vs. Mishawaka Marian, 9 a.m.

Wheeler vs. DeKalb, 11 a.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Championship, 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com

Class A

LaVille Regional

Argos vs. Bethany Christian, 9 a.m.

Covenant Christian vs. Boone Grove, 11 a.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

State finals

Friday

Quarterfinals

Match 1, Westview vs. Columbus North at Carmel, 11 a.m.

Match 2, Carmel vs. Evansville Reitz at Carmel, 11 a.m.

Match 3, Munster vs. Terre Haute South at Center Grove, 11 a.m.

Match 4, Indpls. North Central vs. Zionsville at Center Grove, 11 a.m.

Saturday

Semifinals

At Indpls. North Central

Match 5, Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 9 a.m.

Match 6, Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 9 a.m.

Championship

At Indpls. North Central

Match 7, Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 1 p.m.

Individual state tournament

Saturday

Portage Regional

Singles

Match 1: Leyton Noerenberg (Crown Point) vs. Joel Mast (West Noble)

Match 2: Robert Ford (Wabash) vs. Daniel Pries (South Bend St. Joseph)

Championship: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner.

Doubles

Match 1: Charles Tomaga-Nicholas Kolopanis (Hobart) vs. Landon Holland-John Wysong (NorthWood)

Championship: Match 1 winner vs. Shay Kyser-Mason Porter (Bremen).

Girls Volleyball

4A

Crown Point Sectional

Round 1

Thursday

Crown Point 25-25-25, Lowell 13-13-9

Valparaiso 25-25-25, Hobart 10-15-5

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Chesterton vs. Crown Point, 11 a.m.

Match 6, Portage vs. Valparaiso, 12:30 p.m.

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

EC Central Sectional

Round 1

Tuesday

Morton 25-25-18-15-15, West Side, 11-12-25-25-12

Thursday

Lake Central 25-21-25-18-15, Highland 22-25-15-25-8

Munster 25-25-25, Merrillville 5-11-10

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, EC Central vs. Morton, 11 a.m.

Match 6, Lake Central vs. Munster, 1 p.m.

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

Mishawaka Sectional

Round 1

Thursday

LaPorte 25-25-25, SB Adams 12-12-8

Michigan City 25-25-25, SB Riley 19-13-10

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Plymouth vs. LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Match 6, Mishawaka vs. Michigan City, 11 a.m.

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 6 p.m.

3A

Griffith Sectional

Round 1

Thursday

Griffith 25-25-25, Calumet 16-12-16

Gavit 25-25-25, Gary Lighthouse 9-13-9

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Hammond vs. Griffith, 11 a.m.

Match 6, Clark vs. Gavit, 12:30 p.m.

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley Sectional

Round 1

Thursday

Culver Academies 25-25-25, Knox 11-10-17

Kankakee Valley 25-25-25, River Forest 5-12-7

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Hanover Central vs. Culver Academies, 10 a.m.

Match 6, Wheeler vs. Kankakee Valley, noon

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

2A

Andrean Sectional

Round 1

Thursday

Whiting 25-25-25, Lake Station 10-14-19

Bowman 25-25-25, Roosevelt 0-0-0

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Bishop Noll vs. Whiting, 11 a.m.

Match 6, Andrean vs. Bowman, noon

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

Bremen

Round 1

Thursday

Bremen 25-25-25, Westville 20-10-19

South Central 25-25-25, SB Academy 10-11-11

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, LaVille vs. Bremen, 10 a.m.

Match 6, Rochester vs. South Central, 11 a.m.

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 6 p.m.

Rensselaer Sectional

Round 1

Thursday

North Judson 25-25-25, North Newton 17-17-22

Rensselaer 25-25-25, Hebron 23-15-14

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Boone Grove vs. North Judson, 11 a.m.

Match 6, Winamac vs. Rensselaer, 12:30 p.m.

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

1A

Morgan Twp. Sectional

Round 1

Tuesday

Morgan Twp. 25-25-25 Hammond Academy 2-10-11

Thursday

Marquette 15-25-25-25, Washington Twp. 25-23-22-16

Covenant Christian 25-25-25, 21st Century 9-8-12

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Kouts vs. Morgan Twp., 11 a.m.

Match 6, Marquette vs. Covenant Christian, noon

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

West Central Sectional

Round 1

Thursday

Oregon-Davis 25-25-25, LaCrosse 21-17-15

West Central 25-16-25-25, Argos 21-25-14-10

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Culver Community vs. Oregon-Davis, 10 a.m.

Match 6, Triton vs. West Central, 11:30 p.m.

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 6 p.m.

