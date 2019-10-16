Boys Soccer
Saturday
Class 3A
Penn Regional
South Bend Adams vs. Lake Central, 9 a.m., www.rrsn.com
Chesterton vs. Northridge, 11 a.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), http://www.rrsn.com
Championship, 6 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Class 2A
Mishawaka Marian Regional
West Noble vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 9 a.m.
West Lafayette vs. Griffith, 11 a.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class A
Argos Regional
Bethany Christian vs. Morgan Twp., 9 a.m.
Argos vs. Andrean, 11 a.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Saturday
Class 3A
South Bend Adams Regional
Penn vs. Valparaiso, 9 a.m.
Munster vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 11 a.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Plymouth Regional
West Lafayette vs. Mishawaka Marian, 9 a.m.
Wheeler vs. DeKalb, 11 a.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Championship, 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com
Class A
LaVille Regional
Argos vs. Bethany Christian, 9 a.m.
Covenant Christian vs. Boone Grove, 11 a.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
State finals
Friday
Quarterfinals
Match 1, Westview vs. Columbus North at Carmel, 11 a.m.
Match 2, Carmel vs. Evansville Reitz at Carmel, 11 a.m.
Match 3, Munster vs. Terre Haute South at Center Grove, 11 a.m.
Match 4, Indpls. North Central vs. Zionsville at Center Grove, 11 a.m.
Saturday
Semifinals
At Indpls. North Central
Match 5, Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 9 a.m.
Match 6, Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 9 a.m.
Championship
At Indpls. North Central
Match 7, Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 1 p.m.
Individual state tournament
Saturday
Portage Regional
Singles
Match 1: Leyton Noerenberg (Crown Point) vs. Joel Mast (West Noble)
Match 2: Robert Ford (Wabash) vs. Daniel Pries (South Bend St. Joseph)
Championship: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner.
Doubles
Match 1: Charles Tomaga-Nicholas Kolopanis (Hobart) vs. Landon Holland-John Wysong (NorthWood)
Championship: Match 1 winner vs. Shay Kyser-Mason Porter (Bremen).
Girls Volleyball
4A
Crown Point Sectional
Round 1
Thursday
Match 2, Lowell vs. Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Match 4, Valparaiso vs. Hobart, 7 p.m.
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Chesterton vs. Winner Match 2, 11 a.m.
Match 6, Portage vs. Winner Match 4, 12:30 p.m.
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
EC Central Sectional
Round 1
Tuesday
Morton 25-25-18-15-15, West Side, 11-12-25-25-12
Thursday
Match 3, Highland vs. Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Match 4, Munster vs. Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, EC Central vs. Morton, 11 a.m.
Match 6, Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 1 p.m.
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
Mishawaka Sectional
You have free articles remaining.
Round 1
Thursday
Match 2, LaPorte vs. SB Adams, 5 p.m.
Match 4, Michigan City vs. SB Riley, 6 p.m.
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Plymouth vs. Winner Match 2, 10 a.m.
Match 6, Mishawaka vs. Winner Match 4, 11 a.m.
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 6 p.m.
3A
Griffith Sectional
Round 1
Thursday
Match 2, Calumet vs. Griffith, 6 p.m.
Match 4, Gary Lighthouse vs. Gavit, 7 p.m.
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Hammond vs. Winner Match 2, 11 a.m.
Match 6, Clark vs. Winner Match 4, 12:30 p.m.
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley Sectional
Round 1
Thursday
Match 2, Culver Academies vs. Knox, 6 p.m.
Match 4, River Forest vs. Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Hanover Central vs. Winner Match 2, 10 a.m.
Match 6, Wheeler vs. Winner Match 4, noon
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
2A
Andrean Sectional
Round 1
Thursday
Match 2, Lake Station vs. Whiting, 6 p.m.
Match 4, Roosevelt vs. Bowman, 7 p.m.
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Bishop Noll vs. Winner Match 2, 11 a.m.
Match 6, Andrean vs. Winner Match 4, noon
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
Bremen
Round 1
Thursday
Match 2, Westville vs. Bremen, 5 p.m.
Match 4, SB Academy vs. South Central, 6 p.m.
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, LaVille vs. Winner Match 2, 10 a.m.
Match 6, Rochester vs. Winner Match 2, 11 a.m.
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 6 p.m.
Rensselaer Sectional
Round 1
Thursday
Match 2, North Newton vs. North Judson, 6 p.m.
Match 4, Hebron vs. Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Boone Grove vs. Winner Match 2, 11 a.m.
Match 6, Winamac vs. Winner Match 4, 12:30 p.m.
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
1A
Morgan Twp. Sectional
Round 1
Tuesday
Morgan Twp. 25-25-25 Hammond Academy 2-10-11
Thursday
Match 3, Marquette vs. Washington Twp., 6 p.m.
Match 4, 21st Century vs. Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Kouts vs. Morgan Twp., 11 a.m.
Match 6, Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, noon
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.
West Central Sectional
Round 1
Thursday
Match 2, LaCrosse vs. Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.
Match 4, Argos vs. West Central, 6 p.m.
Semifinals/Championship
Saturday
Match 5, Culver Community vs. Winner Match 2, 10 a.m.
Match 6, Triton vs. Winner Match 4, 11:30 p.m.
Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 6 p.m.