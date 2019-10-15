{{featured_button_text}}
Tennis

Tennis

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Boys Soccer

Saturday

Class 3A

Penn Regional

South Bend Adams vs. Lake Central, 9 a.m., www.rrsn.com

Chesterton vs. Northridge, 11 a.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), http://www.rrsn.com

Championship, 6 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Class 2A

Mishawaka Marian Regional

West Noble vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 9 a.m.

West Lafayette vs. Griffith, 11 a.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Class A 

Argos Regional

Bethany Christian vs. Morgan Twp., 9 a.m.

Argos vs. Andrean, 11 a.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Saturday

Class 3A

South Bend Adams Regional

Penn vs. Valparaiso, 9 a.m.

Munster vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 11 a.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Plymouth Regional

West Lafayette vs. Mishawaka Marian, 9 a.m.

Wheeler vs. DeKalb, 11 a.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Championship, 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com

Class A

LaVille Regional

Argos vs. Bethany Christian, 9 a.m.

Covenant Christian vs. Boone Grove, 11 a.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

State finals

Friday

Quarterfinals

Match 1, Westview vs. Columbus North at Carmel, 11 a.m.

Match 2, Carmel vs. Evansville Reitz at Carmel, 11 a.m.

Match 3, Munster vs. Terre Haute South at Center Grove, 11 a.m.

Match 4, Indpls. North Central vs. Zionsville at Center Grove, 11 a.m.

Saturday

Semifinals

At Indpls. North Central

Match 5, Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 9 a.m.

Match 6, Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 9 a.m.

Championship

At Indpls. North Central

Match 7, Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 1 p.m.

Individual state tournament

Saturday

Portage Regional

Singles

Match 1: Leyton Noerenberg (Crown Point) vs. Joel Mast (West Noble)

Match 2: Robert Ford (Wabash) vs. Daniel Pries (South Bend St. Joseph)

Championship: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner.

Doubles

Match 1: Charles Tomaga-Nicholas Kolopanis (Hobart) vs. Landon Holland-John Wysong (NorthWood)

Championship: Match 1 winner vs. Shay Kyser-Mason Porter (Bremen).

Girls Volleyball

4A

Crown Point Sectional

Round 1

Thursday

Match 2, Lowell vs. Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Match 4, Valparaiso vs. Hobart, 7 p.m.

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Chesterton vs. Winner Match 2, 11 a.m.

Match 6, Portage vs. Winner Match 4, 12:30 p.m.

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

EC Central Sectional

Round 1

Tuesday

Morton 25-25-18-15-15, West Side, 11-12-25-25-12

Thursday

Match 3, Highland vs. Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Match 4, Munster vs. Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, EC Central vs. Morton, 11 a.m.

Match 6, Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 1 p.m.

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

Mishawaka Sectional

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Round 1

Thursday

Match 2, LaPorte vs. SB Adams, 5 p.m.

Match 4, Michigan City vs. SB Riley, 6 p.m.

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Plymouth vs. Winner Match 2, 10 a.m.

Match 6, Mishawaka vs. Winner Match 4, 11 a.m.

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 6 p.m.

3A

Griffith Sectional

Round 1

Thursday

Match 2, Calumet vs. Griffith, 6 p.m.

Match 4, Gary Lighthouse vs. Gavit, 7 p.m.

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Hammond vs. Winner Match 2, 11 a.m.

Match 6, Clark vs. Winner Match 4, 12:30 p.m.

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley Sectional

Round 1

Thursday

Match 2, Culver Academies vs. Knox, 6 p.m.

Match 4, River Forest vs. Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Hanover Central vs. Winner Match 2, 10 a.m.

Match 6, Wheeler vs. Winner Match 4, noon

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

2A

Andrean Sectional

Round 1

Thursday

Match 2, Lake Station vs. Whiting, 6 p.m.

Match 4, Roosevelt vs. Bowman, 7 p.m.

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Bishop Noll vs. Winner Match 2, 11 a.m.

Match 6, Andrean vs. Winner Match 4, noon

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

Bremen

Round 1

Thursday

Match 2, Westville vs. Bremen, 5 p.m.

Match 4, SB Academy vs. South Central, 6 p.m.

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, LaVille vs. Winner Match 2, 10 a.m.

Match 6, Rochester vs. Winner Match 2, 11 a.m.

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 6 p.m.

Rensselaer Sectional

Round 1

Thursday

Match 2, North Newton vs. North Judson, 6 p.m.

Match 4, Hebron vs. Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Boone Grove vs. Winner Match 2, 11 a.m.

Match 6, Winamac vs. Winner Match 4, 12:30 p.m.

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

1A

Morgan Twp. Sectional

Round 1

Tuesday

Morgan Twp. 25-25-25 Hammond Academy 2-10-11

Thursday

Match 3, Marquette vs. Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

Match 4, 21st Century vs. Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Kouts vs. Morgan Twp., 11 a.m.

Match 6, Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, noon

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

West Central Sectional

Round 1

Thursday

Match 2, LaCrosse vs. Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.

Match 4, Argos vs. West Central, 6 p.m.

Semifinals/Championship

Saturday

Match 5, Culver Community vs. Winner Match 2, 10 a.m.

Match 6, Triton vs. Winner Match 4, 11:30 p.m.

Championship: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso. A South Central High School (1984) and Ball State ('89) grad, he’s covered preps most of his career. He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997.