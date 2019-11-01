{{featured_button_text}}
Soccer

Indiana

Boys Soccer

Class 3A State Finals

At Fishers

Saturday

Lake Central vs. Zionsville, 5:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Girls Volleyball

Semistate

Saturday

Class 4A at Frankfort

Crown Point vs. Hamilton Southeastern, 5 p.m.

Class 1A at Frankfort

Morgan Twp. vs. Cowan, 3 p.m.

Illinois

Girls Volleyball

Joliet Catholic Sectional

Monday, Nov. 4

Match 1: Lemont vs. Joliet Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Match 2: Marian Catholic vs. Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.

Hinsdale South Super-Sectional

Friday, Nov. 8

Winner Back of the Yards Sectional vs. Winner Joliet Catholic Sectional, 6 p.m.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso. A South Central High School (1984) and Ball State ('89) grad, he’s covered preps most of his career. He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997.