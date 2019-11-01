Indiana
Boys Soccer
Class 3A State Finals
At Fishers
Saturday
Lake Central vs. Zionsville, 5:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Girls Volleyball
Semistate
Saturday
Class 4A at Frankfort
Crown Point vs. Hamilton Southeastern, 5 p.m.
Class 1A at Frankfort
You have free articles remaining.
Morgan Twp. vs. Cowan, 3 p.m.
Illinois
Girls Volleyball
Joliet Catholic Sectional
Monday, Nov. 4
Match 1: Lemont vs. Joliet Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: Marian Catholic vs. Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.
Hinsdale South Super-Sectional
Friday, Nov. 8
Winner Back of the Yards Sectional vs. Winner Joliet Catholic Sectional, 6 p.m.