Indiana

Boys Soccer

Class 3A

Kokomo Semistate

Saturday, Oct. 26

Lake Central 2, Noblesville 1

Girls Soccer

Class A

Kokomo Semistate

Saturday, Oct. 26

Lafayette Central Catholic 9, Boone Grove 3

Girls Volleyball

Class 4A

LaPorte Regional

Saturday, Oct. 26

Penn 30-20-25-25, LaPorte 28-25-21-22

Crown Point 20-25-25-21-19, Munster 25-20-21-25-17

Championship, Crown Point 25-25-23-25, Penn 18-23-25-15

Class 3A

Hanover Central Regional

Saturday, Oct. 26

West Lafayette 25-25-25, Griffith 9-15-16

New Prairie 25-25-25, Kankakee Valley 21-13-18

Championship, New Prairie 25-25-25, West Lafayette 9-18-23

Class 2A

Andrean Sectional

LaVille Regional

Saturday, Oct. 26

Fairfield 25-23-25-23-15, Rochester 22-25-12-25-7

Andrean 25-25-25, Boone Grove 14-20-13

Championship, Fairfield 14-25-25-25, Andrean 25-22-23-22

Class 1A

Culver Community Regional

Saturday, Oct. 26

Morgan Twp. 25-25-25, Triton 11-19-16

Pioneer 25-20-25-25, Lakewood Park Christian 17-25-14-17

Championship, Morgan Twp. 25-25-23-18-15, Pioneer 22-20-25-25-3

Illinois

Girls Volleyball

4A Andrew Regional

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Match 1, Lincoln-Way East vs. Bloom Twp., 5:30 p.m.

Match 2, Andrew vs. TF South, 6:30 p.m.

Finals

Thursday, Oct. 31

Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.

3A Bremen Regional

Quarterfinals

Monday, Oct. 28

Match 1, Plano vs. Rich East, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Match 2, Winner Match 1 vs. Marian Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Match 3, Sandwich vs. Bremen, 6:30 p.m.

Finals

Thursday, Oct. 31

Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.

3A Kankakee Regional

Quarterfinals

Monday, Oct. 28

Match 1, TF North vs. Hillcrest, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Match 2, Winner Match 1 vs. Lemont, 5:30 p.m.

Match 3, Kankakee vs. Hinsdale South, 6:30 p.m.

Finals

Thursday, Oct. 31

Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso. A South Central High School (1984) and Ball State ('89) grad, he’s covered preps most of his career. He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997.