Indiana
Boys Soccer
Class 3A
Kokomo Semistate
Saturday, Oct. 26
Lake Central 2, Noblesville 1
Girls Soccer
Class A
Kokomo Semistate
Saturday, Oct. 26
Lafayette Central Catholic 9, Boone Grove 3
Girls Volleyball
Class 4A
LaPorte Regional
Saturday, Oct. 26
Penn 30-20-25-25, LaPorte 28-25-21-22
Crown Point 20-25-25-21-19, Munster 25-20-21-25-17
Championship, Crown Point 25-25-23-25, Penn 18-23-25-15
Class 3A
Hanover Central Regional
Saturday, Oct. 26
West Lafayette 25-25-25, Griffith 9-15-16
New Prairie 25-25-25, Kankakee Valley 21-13-18
Championship, New Prairie 25-25-25, West Lafayette 9-18-23
Class 2A
Andrean Sectional
LaVille Regional
Saturday, Oct. 26
Fairfield 25-23-25-23-15, Rochester 22-25-12-25-7
Andrean 25-25-25, Boone Grove 14-20-13
Championship, Fairfield 14-25-25-25, Andrean 25-22-23-22
Class 1A
Culver Community Regional
Saturday, Oct. 26
Morgan Twp. 25-25-25, Triton 11-19-16
Pioneer 25-20-25-25, Lakewood Park Christian 17-25-14-17
Championship, Morgan Twp. 25-25-23-18-15, Pioneer 22-20-25-25-3
Illinois
Girls Volleyball
4A Andrew Regional
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Match 1, Lincoln-Way East vs. Bloom Twp., 5:30 p.m.
Match 2, Andrew vs. TF South, 6:30 p.m.
Finals
Thursday, Oct. 31
Championship: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.
3A Bremen Regional
Quarterfinals
Monday, Oct. 28
Match 1, Plano vs. Rich East, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Match 2, Winner Match 1 vs. Marian Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Match 3, Sandwich vs. Bremen, 6:30 p.m.
Finals
Thursday, Oct. 31
Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.
3A Kankakee Regional
Quarterfinals
Monday, Oct. 28
Match 1, TF North vs. Hillcrest, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Match 2, Winner Match 1 vs. Lemont, 5:30 p.m.
Match 3, Kankakee vs. Hinsdale South, 6:30 p.m.
Finals
Thursday, Oct. 31
Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.