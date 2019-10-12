Boys Soccer
Saturday
Class 3A
Munster Sectional
Championship: Lake Central 5, Morton 1
Valparaiso Sectional
Championship: Chesterton 5, Merrillville 0
South Bend Adams Sectional
Championship: SB Adams 4, Plymouth 2
Class 2A
Griffith Sectional
Championship: Griffith 2, Hammond 1
West Lafayette Sectional
Championship: West Lafayette 4, Rensselaer 0
Class A
Andrean Sectional
Championship: Andrean 2, Kouts 1
LaVille Sectional
Championship: Morgan Twp. 4, Marquette 3
Girls Soccer
Saturday
Class 3A
EC Central Sectional
Championship: Munster 10 EC Central 0
Hobart Sectional
Championship: Valparaiso 0, Chesterton 0, Valpo wins 4-3 on PKs
South Bend Riley Sectional
Championship: SB St. Joseph 6, SB Adams 0
Class 2A
Wheeler Sectional
Championship: Wheeler 2, Griffith 0
Hanover Central Sectional
Championship: West Lafayette 2, Benton Central 0
Class A
Boone Grove Sectional
Championship: Boone Grove 2, Andrean 1 OT
Covenant Christian Sectional
Championship: Covenant Christian 5, Washington Twp. 0
Boys Tennis
Saturday
Culver Academies Semistate 2
Munster 4, Culver Academies 1
Culver Academies Semistate 1
Carmel 5, LaPorte 0