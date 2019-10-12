{{featured_button_text}}
Tennis

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Boys Soccer

Saturday

Class 3A

Munster Sectional

Championship: Lake Central 5, Morton 1

Valparaiso Sectional

Championship: Chesterton 5, Merrillville 0

South Bend Adams Sectional

Championship: SB Adams 4, Plymouth 2

Class 2A

Griffith Sectional

Championship: Griffith 2, Hammond 1

West Lafayette Sectional

Championship: West Lafayette 4, Rensselaer 0

Class A

Andrean Sectional

Championship: Andrean 2, Kouts 1

LaVille Sectional

Championship: Morgan Twp. 4, Marquette 3

Girls Soccer

Saturday

Class 3A

EC Central Sectional

Championship: Munster 10 EC Central 0

Hobart Sectional

Championship: Valparaiso 0, Chesterton 0, Valpo wins 4-3 on PKs

South Bend Riley Sectional

Championship: SB St. Joseph 6, SB Adams 0

Class 2A

Wheeler Sectional

Championship: Wheeler 2, Griffith 0

Hanover Central Sectional

Championship: West Lafayette 2, Benton Central 0

Class A

Boone Grove Sectional

Championship: Boone Grove 2, Andrean 1 OT

Covenant Christian Sectional

Championship: Covenant Christian 5, Washington Twp. 0

Boys Tennis

Saturday

Culver Academies Semistate 2

Munster 4, Culver Academies 1

Culver Academies Semistate 1

Carmel 5, LaPorte 0

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso. A South Central High School (1984) and Ball State ('89) grad, he’s covered preps most of his career. He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997.