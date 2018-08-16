Subscribe for 33¢ / day

High School

Boys Cross Country

Michigan City at Viking Invitational at Niles, Mich., 4 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Michigan City at Viking Invitational at Niles, Mich., 4 p.m.

Football

Hammond at South Bend Washington, 6 p.m.

Mishawaka at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Triton at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Penn, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Clinton Prairie at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Highland at Morton, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis Washington vs. Bowman Academy at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

John Glenn vs. Boone Grove at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at West Side, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Girls Golf

Andrean at Merrillville, 4 p.m.

Hobart at Highland, 4 p.m.

Wheeler at Portage, 4 p.m.

Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Chesterton, Lake Central, Munster, Valparaiso at Indian Invitational at South Bend St. Joseph's, 5 p.m.

Clark at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Kouts at Lakeland Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Northridge at Indian Invitational, 8 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.

E.C. Central at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Westville at E.C. Central, 6:30 p.m.

College

Men's Soccer

Valparaiso at Purdue Fort Wayne, 6 p.m. (exhibition)

Women's Soccer

Valparaiso at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

