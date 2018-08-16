High School
Boys Cross Country
Michigan City at Viking Invitational at Niles, Mich., 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Michigan City at Viking Invitational at Niles, Mich., 4 p.m.
Football
Hammond at South Bend Washington, 6 p.m.
Mishawaka at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Triton at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Penn, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Clinton Prairie at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Gavit at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Highland at Morton, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Indianapolis Washington vs. Bowman Academy at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
John Glenn vs. Boone Grove at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Roosevelt at West Side, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Girls Golf
Andrean at Merrillville, 4 p.m.
Hobart at Highland, 4 p.m.
Wheeler at Portage, 4 p.m.
Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Chesterton, Lake Central, Munster, Valparaiso at Indian Invitational at South Bend St. Joseph's, 5 p.m.
Clark at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Kouts at Lakeland Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Northridge at Indian Invitational, 8 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.
E.C. Central at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Westville at E.C. Central, 6:30 p.m.
College
Men's Soccer
Valparaiso at Purdue Fort Wayne, 6 p.m. (exhibition)
Women's Soccer
Valparaiso at Green Bay, 7 p.m.