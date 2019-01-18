Boys Basketball
21st Century 77, E.C. Central 66
E.C. CENTRAL (12-11-22-21)
Blacknell 1 0-0 2, S. Williams 3 0-0 6, L. Williams 7 4-5 20, Okeke 4 3-5 11, D. Williams 0 0-0 0, Clemons 10 2-4 24, Brown 0 0-0 0, Jones-Johnson 0 0-0 0, Jones 1 0-0 3. Totals — 29 9-14 66.
3-point field goals: E.C. Central (L. Williams 2, Jones 1, Clemons 2). Leaders — Rebounds: Okeke 10 (ECC). Assists: S. Williams 6 (ECC). Steals: Okeke 3 (ECC). Team fouls: E.C. Central 18. Fouled out: None. Records: E.C. Central 5-7 (1-1 conference).
Covenant Christian 63, South Newton 40
COVENANT CHRISTIAN
Ben Lins 8 0-0 17, Danny Bultema 1 3-4 5, Carson Bakker 1 0-0 2, Cade Walstra 5 1-2 11, Gavin Herrema 10 0-1 26, Isaac Alblas 1 0-0 2. Totals — 26 4-7 63.
DEMOTTE
3-point field goals: Lins 1, Herrema 6 (CC). Leaders — JV score: Covenant Christian 51, South Newton 48.
Marquette Catholic 74, Mishawaka Marian 59
MISHAWAKA MARIAN (13-8-24-14)
Totals — 24 6-12 59.
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC (28-14-21-11)
Jake Tarnow 5 1-2 13, Jalen Russell 3 0-0 9, Colin Kenney 8 3-3 24, Joe Andershock 4 3-3 12, Dayn Staab 4 0-0 11, Karsen Grott 2 0-0 5. Totals — 26 7-8 74.
3-point field goals: Tarnow 2, Russell 3, Kenney 5, Andershock 1, Staab 3, Grott 1 (MC), Team fouls: Mishawaka Marian 11, Marquette Catholic 10. Fouled out: None.
Morton 61, Clark 49
MORTON (9-7-31-14)
Haroly 8, Burns 8, Hymes 2, DUmas 19, Piles 3, Driver 3, Prather 7, Furguson 3, Lytle 8.
CLARK (15-11-14-9)
Ross 16, Coleman 15, Lara 4, Ruiz 4, Guerrero 8, Todd 2.
Valparaiso 81, Lake Central 44
LAKE CENTRAL (8-10-12-14)
Nick Anderson 4 0-0 10, Jerry Edwards 1 0-0 2, Alex James 2 0-0 6, Zach Dobos 1 0-0 3, Mark Mileusnic 0 0 1-2 1, Ami Khatra 0 0-0 0, Dominic Ciapponi 5 5-7 15, Dawson Cheney 1 0-0 2, Kyle Blum 1 2-3 5, Hunter Zezovski 0 0-0 0, Nate Oakley 0 0-0 0. Totals — 15 8-12 44.
VALPARAISO (23-21-11-26)
Mason Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Brandon Newman 9 9-10 31, Colton Jones 3 0-0 9, Tommy Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0, Colin Walls 4 0-0 8, Max Otterbacher 1 0-2 2, Grant Comstock 1 0-0 2, Rafeek El-Naggar 1 2-4 4, Nate Aerts 2 0-0 4, Luke Balash 0 0-0 0, Brandon Mack 3 0-0 8, CJ Opperman 2 0-0 4, Cooper Jones 3 0-0 7, Clay MacLagan 0 0-0 0. Totals — 30 11-16 81.
3-point field goals: Anderson 2, James 2, Dobos 1, Blum 1 (LC); Newman 4, Jones 3, Mack 2, Jones 1 (V). Leaders — Rebounds: Ciapponi 7 (LC); Newman 4 (V), Assists: Mileusic 3 (LC); Walls 7 (V). Steals: Anderson 2 (LC); Walls 4 (V). Team fouls: Lake Central 12, Valparaiso 13. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll 61, Whiting 29
WHITING (11-11-3-4)
Lea Zorich 1 1-3 4, Allison Casanova 3 0-3 8, Ariana Adam 0 0-0 0, Jenna Mercer 0 1-2 1, Emily Balcazar 4 1-2 10, Kim Ledezma 0 0-0 0, Abby Toth 2 1-2 6. Totals — 10 4-12 29.
BISHOP NOLL (19-12-17-13)
Courtney Blakely 6 1-2 14, Eris Harris 5 0-0 10, Rose Fuentes 3 3-3 9, Olivia Malagon 0 0-0 0, Emily Sutton 2 2-2 6, Adiyah Crawford 0 0-0 0, Kristian Steele 2 1-2 5, Isabelli Domacio 3 0-0 6, Laila Rogers 4 0-1 8. Totals — 24 7-10 61.
3-point field goals: Casanova 2, Balcazar, Toth, Zorich (W); Blakely, Rogers (BN). Leaders — Rebounds: Toth 7 (W); Steele 9 (BN). Steals: Balcazar 4 (W); Harris 3 (BN). Team fouls: Whiting 11; Bishop Noll 18. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Whiting 13-8 (5-2 Greater South Shore Conference); Bishop Noll 17-3 (7-0). JV score: Bishop Noll 34, Whiting 22.
E.C. Central 60, 21st Century 20
E.C. CENTRAL (21-16-16-7)
Taiyanna Jackson 7 3-4 19, Washington 2 1-2 6, Williams 4 3-4 11, Evans 0 1-2 1, Tiara Jackson 5 1-2 12, Cobb 1 0-0 2, Lopez 0 0-0 0, Jefferson 1 0-0 2, Bullard 3 0-0 6, Mosley 0 0-0 0, Thomas 0 1-4 1. Totals — 23 10-18 60.
3-point field goals: E.C. Central (Taiyanna Jackson 2, Washington 1, Tiara Jackson 1). Leaders — Rebounds: Taiyanna Jackson 7 (ECC). Assists: Evans 4 (ECC). Steals: Washington 4 (ECC). Team fouls: E.C. Central 10. Fouled out: None. Records: E.C. Central 11-9.
Griffith 63, River Forest 47
GRIFFITH (10-20-15-18)
Cierra Pipkins 2 1-2 5, Julissa Hamm 5 3-7 13, Briah Strezo 4 1-5 9, Marisa Esquivel 7 0-1 17, Savanna Ronjak 0 1-2 1, Ariel Esquivel 7 1-2 18. Totals 25 7-19 63.
RIVER FOREST (4-12-14-17)
Totals — 20 0-1 47.
3-point field goals: Griffith (M. Esquivel 3, A. Esquivel 3), River Forest 7. Griffith Leaders — Rebounds: Hamm 9. Assists: Hamm 5, A. Esquivel 5. Steals: A. Esquivel 8. Team fouls: Griffith 5, River Forest 16. Fouled out: none (G).
Lake Station 48, Hanover Central 45 (OT)
HANOVER CENTRAL (12-13-9-6-5)
Sanchez 2 0-0 4, Schreiber 9 0-5 19, Noel 0 0-0 0, Kil 1 0-0 2, Ferry 0 0-0 0, Blue 1 1-4 3, Fanta 0 0-0 0, Govert 4 1-6 10, Huyser 3 0-1 7. Totals — 20 2-16 45.
LAKE STATION (8-6-15-11)
L. Arney 3 0-0 6, T. Austin 9 3-5 22, J. Castillo 2 0-0 4, M. Chabes 1 0-0 2, K. Himes 3 2-4 8, B. Poats 2 1-3 6. Totals — 20 6-12 48.
3-point field goals: Schreiber 1, Govert 1, Huyser 1 (HC); Austin 1, Poats 1 (LS). Leaders — Rebounds: Sanchez 11 (HC). Assists: Blue 3, Huyser 3 (HC). Steals: Huyser 2 (HC).
Merrillville 42, Portage 36
MERRILLVILLE (6-11-13-12)
PORTAGE (15-7-9-5)
Jordan Barnes 9, Kristen Cravens 8, Diamond Howell 6.
Michigan City 58, LaPorte 45
LAPORTE (16-6-6-17)
Alanti Biggers 0 0-0 0, Riley Ott 3 5-6 11, Kayla Jones 2 0-0 4, Ryin Ott 5 0-0 12, Nyla Asad 6 2-2 16, Mady Jones 0 0-0 0, Lauren Pollcok 1 0-0 2, Keatyn Boren 0 0-0 0. Totals – 17 7-8 45.
3-point field goals: Ryin Ott 2, Asad 2 (L). Leaders – Rebounds: Asad 8 (L). Assists: Riley Ott 2, Asad 2 (L). Steals: Asad 6 (L). Total fouls: LaPorte 11. Fouled out: None.