Boys Basketball
Chesterton 58, Lake Central 44
CHESTERTON (13-8-21-16)
Travis Grayson 2 0-1 4, Kolton Cardenas 2 0-0 6, Tyler Nelson 2 0-0 6, Sean Elliott 1 1-2 3, Jack Eaton 3 1-1 9, Nick Mullen 0 1-2 1, Jake Wadding 5 2-4 12, Alex Schmidt 2 0-0 5, Jake Warren 3 0-0 6, Drew VanderWoude 2 2-2 6. Totals — 22 7-12 58.
Lake Central (8-11-6-19)
Nick Anderson 2 1-2 5, Jerry Edwards 1 1-1 3, Jack Davis 1 0-0 3, Zack Dobos 1 0-0 2, Ami Khatra 1 0-0 3, Dominic Ciapponi 5 2-4 12, Dawson Cheney 2 0-0 4, Kyle Blum 1 3-4 6, Hunter Zezovski 1 3-4 6. Totals —15 10-15 44.
3-point field goals: Chesterton (Cardenas 2, Nelson 2, Eaton 2, Schmidt 1); Lake Central (Davis 1, Khatra 1, Blum 1, Zezovski 1). Leaders – Rebounds: Wadding 6 (C); Blum 4 (LC). Assists: Nelson 3 (C); Dobos 2 (LC). Steals: Blum 2 (LC); Cardenas, Eaton, Wadding 1 (C). Technical fouls: None. Fouled out: None. Records: Chesterton 12-4; Lake Central 7-9.
Crown Point 67, LaPorte 48
LAPORTE (6-5-17-20)
Jordan Nichols 1 0-0 2, Ethan Osowski 3 0-0 7, Peyton Marker 1 1-2 4, Terry White 0 0-0 0, Carson Crass 0 0-0 0, Garrott Ott Large 4 1-1 12, Jake Spence 1 1-1 3, Grant Gresham 0 0-0 0, Drake Gunn 4 2-2 10, Mason Schroeder 0 0-0 0, Micah Spatt 1 0-0 2, Grant Ott Large 2 2-3 8. Totals – 18 7-9 48.
CROWN POINT (18-18-17-14)
Matt Hanlon 1 4-4 6, Ty Smith 2 0-0 4, Dylan Matusak 0 0-0 0, Chris Karakozis 0 1-2 1, Luke Hanlon 0 0-0 0, Sam Snodgrass 3 4-5 10, Tyler Jenninga 1 0-0 2, Sam Krutz 2 2-2 6, Elias Gerodemos 8 2-2 20, Sam Decker 6 2-3 16, Miles Lubbers 0 0-0 0, Jake Oostman 0 2-2 2, Ben Uran 0 0-0 0. Totals – 23 17-20 67.
3-point field goals: LaPorte (Garrott Ott Large 3, Marker 1, Osowski 1); Crown Point (Decker 2, Gerodemos 2). Leaders — Rebounds: Gunn 4 (L); Gerodemos 7 (CP). Assists: White 1 (L), Schroeder 1 (L), Grant Ott Large 1 (L); Krutz 7 (CP). Team fouls: LaPorte 19, Crown Point 15. Fouled out: Schroeder (L). Records: LaPorte 9-6 (3-1); Crown Point 8-6 (3-1).
LaCrosse 49, South Central 33
LACROSSE (10-16-8-15)
Mitzner 3 1-3 9, Frazier 3 4-9 10, Jones 4 3-6 11, Tucker 0 0-0 0, McDougal 5 1-2 11, Brust 1 0-0 2, Garwood 3 0-0 6, Grieger 0 0-0 0, Tomsicek 0 0-2 0, Gorski 0 0-0 0, McCoy 0 0-0 0. Totals — 19 9-20 49.
SOUTH CENTRAL (3-11-5-14)
Christy 6 2-5 15, Glisic 2 4-7 8, Osburn 0 0-0 0, Smoker 1 0-0 2, Carr 1 1-2 3, Schmack 0 1-2 1, Hudspeth 0 1-2 1. Totals — 11 9-18 33.
3-point field goals: Mitzner 2 (L); Christy 1, Delgado 1 (SC) . Team fouls: LaCrosse 18, South Central 18. Fouled out: None.
Munster 59, Lowell 45
LOWELL (7-10-8-20)
Dustin Hadek 5 0-0 11, Zack Cory 3 0-0 8, Casey Byrd 0 0-0 0, Tyson Chavez 0 0-0 0, Ethan Austgen 0 0-0 0, Christopher Mants 8 1-2 20, Brandon Chocholek 1 0-0 2, Ethan Igras 0 0-0 0, Adam Edwards 2 0-0 4, Sam Porch 0 0-0 0, Alex Jusczak 0 0-0 0. Totals — 19 1-2 45.
MUNSTER (11-14-15-19)
Tyler Zabrecky 3 2-3 8, Eric Jerge 0 2-2 2, PJ Katona 1 0-0 2, Tim Giannini 0 0-0 0, Jevon Morris 2 4-4 9, Josh Davis 1 1-4 4, Greg Charles 0 0-0 0, Jeremiah Lovett 0 0-0 0, Luka Balac 5 0-0 10, Nick Fies 3 0-0 9, Dorian Benford 3 2-3 8, Jeffrey Hemmelgarn 2 3-4 7, Scott Farmer 0 0-0 0. Totals — 20 14-20 59.
3-point field goals: Hadek 1, Cory 2, Mants 3 (L); Morris 1, Davis 1, Fies 3 (M). Leaders — Rebounds: Hadek 11 (L); Hemmelgarn 5 (M). Assists: Cory 7 (L); Hemmelgarn 3 (M). Steals: Edwards 2 (L); Morris 2, Hemmelgarn 2 (M). Team fouls: Lowell 18, Munster 6. Fouled out: Igras (L).
Washington Twp. 70, Knox 53
KNOX (9-6-19-19)
Totals — 20 9-14 53.
WASHINGTON TWP. (15-16-18-21)
Colin Burton 9 0-0 21, Zach Brys 4 0-0 12, Jared Armstrong 3 1-2 10, James Hernandez 0 5-6 5, Austin Darnell 4 0-0 8, Tyler Hachey 6 0-1 14, Steven Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Will Phillis 0 0-0 0. Totals — 26 7-8 70.
3-point field goals: Burton 3, Brys 4, Armstrong 2, Hachey 2 (WT). Team fouls: Knox 10, Washington Twp. 16. Fouled out: Darnell (WT).
Girls Basketball
E.C. Central 50, LaPorte 47
E.C. CENTRAL (0-17-15-18)
Taiyanna Jackson 11 2-10 25, Washington 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-2 0, Evans 2 0-0 4, Tiara Jackson 3 11-21 17, Cobb 0 2-2 2, Jefferson 1 0-2 2. Totals — 17 15-37.
LAPORTE (16-13-12-6)
Riley Ott 14, Andrea Franklin 6, Kaitlyn Kazmierzak 5, Keatyn Boren 2.
3-point field goals: Taiyanna Jackson 1 (ECC). Leaders — Rebounds: Tiara Jackson 15 (ECC); Boren 3 (L). Assists: Tiara Jackson 3 (ECC). Steals: Washington 2 (ECC). Team fouls: E.C. Central 15. Fouled out: None. Record: E.C. Central 13-9.
Lake Central 54, S.B. St. Joseph 38
S.B. ST. JOSEPH (15-6-11-6)
Totals — 15 7-13 38.
LAKE CENTRAL (14-11-10-19)
Stephanie Dijak 0 0-0 0, Bailey Fehrman 1 2-2 4, Meghan Long 1 2-3 4, Sara Zabrecky 7 3-3 19, Allie Mularski 5 0-0 10, Jen Tomasic 0 2-2 2, Tiana Morales 0 2-2 2, Abby Oedzes 0 0-0 0, Taylor Jaksich 2 2-2 8, Amanda Blevins 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Rowser 2 0-0 5. Totals — 18 13-14 54.
3-point field goals: Zabrecky 2, Jaksich 2, Rowser 1 (LC), Team fouls: S.B. St. Joseph 15, Lake Central 11. Fouled out: None.
Morgan Twp. 54, Westville 48
MORGAN TWP. (15-6-12-21)
G. Abbett 0 0-0 0, M. Chayhitz 0 0-0 0, A. Graff 0 0-0 0, E. O'Brien 3 0-0 7, E. Wells 4 0-0 10, G. Good 2 1-2 7, S. Whitacre 0 0-0 0, E. Deporter 0 0-0 0, S. Good 6 5-8 19, K. Stanko 1 0-0 2, K. Lemmons 0 0-2 0, S. Bee 3 3-6 9. Totals — 19 9-18 54.
WESTVILLE (15-8-15-10)
Steppe 1 0-0 2, G. Weston 2 4-4 8, S. Weston 7 2-2 17, Rogers 5 0-0 10, Keeling 0 0-0 0, Albers 3 0-2 7, Fortune 0 0-0 0, Griffin 1 0-0 2, Hisick 1 0-4 2, Hannon 0 0-0 0. Totals — 20 6-12 48.
3-point field goals: O'Brien 1, Wells 2, G. Good 2, S. Good 2 (MT); S. Weston 1, Albers 1 (W). Leaders — Rebounds: O'Brien 5 (MT); Albers 9 (W). Assists: S. Weston 4 (W). Steals: Wells 3 (MT); Albers 4 (W). Team fouls: Morgan Twp. 12, Westville 17. Fouled out: None.
Boys Swimming
Great Lakes Athletic Conference
Morton 228, Gavit 210, E.C. Central 63 1/2, Hammond 23 1/2
Girls Swimming
Great Lakes Athletic Conference
Morton 252, E.C. Central 197, Gavit 143, Hammond 25